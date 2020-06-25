Trump brags he is ‘the most perfect person’ during Fox News interview: ‘Isn’t it true?’
President Donald Trump bragged about being “perfect” during a Fox News appearance that was broadcast on Thursday evening.
“I think I am the probably — a friend of mine said, ‘you have to be the most perfect person.’ Isn’t that true?” Trump asked.
Fox News anchor Sean Hannity then cut to a commercial break.
Watch:
"A friend of mine said, 'you have to be the most perfect person.' Isn't that true?" — Trump pic.twitter.com/9OWptMZngV
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2020
