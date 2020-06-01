Trump branded ‘bunker boy’ for ‘hiding in the basement’ and turning off White House lights: ‘Total lack of leadership’

Over the past week the nation has seen protests in more than 75 cities against the horrific police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed, handcuffed Black man who was not resisting arrest. Over the weekend the nation, desperate for presidential leadership, saw none, as reports at both The New York Times and the Washington Post detailed .

Sunday night, what the nation saw was a White House, always illuminated at night, with the lights turned off as news reports broke that President Donald Trump had been scurried into the “underground bunker used in the past during terrorist attacks” on Friday.

Trump’s decision to not address the nation as protests gripped the American public and countless videos of police brutally attacking peaceful protestors flooded social media, stunned many. In fact, aside from vitriolic tweets, the President was largely silent.

On social media many quickly started calling the President of the United States “bunker boy,” while mocking him for, as some put it, “hiding in the basement” and turning off the lights.

Trump turned off the White House lights & hid in a bunker. I like presidents who don’t hide in bunkers.#BunkerBoy pic.twitter.com/6Ly8TFvAyd — Jake Morphonios (@morphonios) June 1, 2020

Ivan-ka, where’d your pa?

Hiding in the basement, ha ha ha!#BunkerBoy — Greg Olear (@gregolear) June 1, 2020

This is eerily symbolic of the Trump Administration. In the midst of multiple crises He turns of the lights in the White House: – Global pandemic with more than 100,000 people dead in the US.

– More than 40 million people unemployed

– Coast to Coast Protests pic.twitter.com/WKSRJ2yOqI — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) June 1, 2020

It’s oddly fitting that after 3 years of hiding its head in the sand in terms of engaging in any serious problems to find real solutions, the @realDonaldTrump White House now looks like this—hiding in plain sight, as though turning off its lights could make it somehow disappear. pic.twitter.com/utmEO8C1JU — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) June 1, 2020

Either #BunkerBoy is getting cell service now, or he’s slithered out of the basement. Either way, he’s tweeting conspiracy theories again.

He’s not just a pitiful President, he’s a pathetic man. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 1, 2020

This is what Trump’s idea of leadership looks like: Shut off the lights of the WHITE House and hide in the Bunker. Forget politics- as a nation if we can NOT do better than Trump than we should NOT be a nation. #dcblackout #BunkerTrump pic.twitter.com/fFlKKAS0R4 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 1, 2020

“Trump and his family were reportedly unnerved by the protests, however the president was the only one to be taken to the bunker. ” Women and children, second. #BunkerBoy — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 1, 2020

Will the last person to leave, turn out the lights?#BunkerBoy pic.twitter.com/HSz2PM8NRc — NOT ALT WORLD (@NotAltWorld) June 1, 2020

