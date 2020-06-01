Trump branded ‘bunker boy’ for ‘hiding in the basement’ and turning off White House lights: ‘Total lack of leadership’
Over the past week the nation has seen protests in more than 75 cities against the horrific police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed, handcuffed Black man who was not resisting arrest. Over the weekend the nation, desperate for presidential leadership, saw none, as reports at both The New York Times and the Washington Post detailed .
Sunday night, what the nation saw was a White House, always illuminated at night, with the lights turned off as news reports broke that President Donald Trump had been scurried into the “underground bunker used in the past during terrorist attacks” on Friday.
Trump’s decision to not address the nation as protests gripped the American public and countless videos of police brutally attacking peaceful protestors flooded social media, stunned many. In fact, aside from vitriolic tweets, the President was largely silent.
On social media many quickly started calling the President of the United States “bunker boy,” while mocking him for, as some put it, “hiding in the basement” and turning off the lights.
Trump turned off the White House lights & hid in a bunker. I like presidents who don’t hide in bunkers.#BunkerBoy pic.twitter.com/6Ly8TFvAyd
— Jake Morphonios (@morphonios) June 1, 2020
Ivan-ka, where’d your pa?
Hiding in the basement, ha ha ha!#BunkerBoy
— Greg Olear (@gregolear) June 1, 2020
Never thought I’d see cowardice from a U.S President. #BunkerTrump #BunkerBoy pic.twitter.com/I3nLBp1wjp
— Baby Ciao Ciao Baby (@BabyCiaoCiaoBa1) June 1, 2020
This is eerily symbolic of the Trump Administration. In the midst of multiple crises He turns of the lights in the White House:
– Global pandemic with more than 100,000 people dead in the US.
– More than 40 million people unemployed
– Coast to Coast Protests pic.twitter.com/WKSRJ2yOqI
— Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) June 1, 2020
It’s oddly fitting that after 3 years of hiding its head in the sand in terms of engaging in any serious problems to find real solutions, the @realDonaldTrump White House now looks like this—hiding in plain sight, as though turning off its lights could make it somehow disappear. pic.twitter.com/utmEO8C1JU
— Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) June 1, 2020
Either #BunkerBoy is getting cell service now, or he’s slithered out of the basement. Either way, he’s tweeting conspiracy theories again.
He’s not just a pitiful President, he’s a pathetic man.
— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 1, 2020
This is what Trump’s idea of leadership looks like: Shut off the lights of the WHITE House and hide in the Bunker.
Forget politics- as a nation if we can NOT do better than Trump than we should NOT be a nation. #dcblackout #BunkerTrump pic.twitter.com/fFlKKAS0R4
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 1, 2020
“Trump and his family were reportedly unnerved by the protests, however the president was the only one to be taken to the bunker. ”
Women and children, second. #BunkerBoy
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 1, 2020
Will the last person to leave, turn out the lights?#BunkerBoy pic.twitter.com/HSz2PM8NRc
— NOT ALT WORLD (@NotAltWorld) June 1, 2020
#BunkerBoy coward hiding pic.twitter.com/TEZZvR7FJR
— ChristaChristy (@riotshenanigans) June 1, 2020
No picture better sums up the Failure of MAGA, Ultra-Macho, Tough-Ruler Trump Presidency.
The President Turned Off the Lights: Trump’s White House Goes Dark.
The Bully in Chief Is A Coward… pic.twitter.com/jKRFuAvl2j
— Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) June 1, 2020
#BunkerBoy Trump mocked for telling mayors and governors ‘most of you are weak’ after reports he hid from protesters
President Donald Trump lashed out at mayors and governors in a conference call about the protests across the nation in the wake of multiple deaths of unarmed people of color.
In the call, Trump told the leaders "most of you are weak," and then proceeded to tell them they must arrest and jail protesters for 10 years.
It was a comment that prompted many to mock the president because less than 24 hours earlier, Americans learned that Trump was rushed to the White House bunker on Friday, when just a few hundred protesters surrounded the building on Friday. As protests escalated Saturday and Sunday, the crowds grew larger and more hostile. It's unclear if Trump spent Saturday and Sunday night in the bunker as well.
WATCH: Kansas City riot police snatch black man and throw him face down after he shames them for violence
Video captured on Sunday seems to show police attacking a black protester after he criticized their ability to keep people safe.
The video was posted on Twitter early Monday morning.
"What @kcpolice did today was UNFORGIVABLE and UNFORGETTABLE," the caption reads.
In the video, a man who is black tells the police that they "overreact in the moment."
"If you ain't got the balls to protect the streets like you were paid to do, turn in your damn badge," the protester can be heard shouting at a line of riot police.
"Prematurely shooting people, prematurely using excessive force, get your scary ass on somewhere," the protester continues. At that point, no less than seven police in riot gear approach the protester, who is several yards away.
Minneapolis police union boss attacks ‘violent criminal’ George Floyd in letter to members
Lt. Bob Kroll, the president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, sent out an email to his members on Monday in which he attacked the late George Floyd as a "violent criminal" and vowed to defend the officers who were fired in the wake of his death.
In the letter, which was posted on Twitter by Star Tribune reporter Libor Jan, Kroll accuses the media of covering up for Floyd's alleged criminal past in order to attack Minneapolis police.
"What is not being told is the violent criminal history of George Floyd," Kroll wrote. "The media will not air this."