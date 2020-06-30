Trump campaign abruptly cancels Alabama rally plans after state officials warn of COVID-19 spread: CNN
President Donald Trump’s campaign has canceled plans to hold a rally in the deep-red state of Alabama after state officials expressed concern that the rally would accelerate the spread of COVID-19.
CNN reports that the campaign had been planning to have the president campaign in Alabama with GOP Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville, whom the president endorsed earlier this year in a major snub to former Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is also running for the Senate seat.
CNN’s sources say that “plans were called off as state officials voiced concerns about a mass gathering and campaign officials ultimately decided against it.”
Additionally, the network reports that “a person close to the campaign said there are currently no rallies on the horizon, but aides are scoping out possible venues for when they decide to host them again.”
Trump’s big comeback rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma was a notorious disaster for the president, as the 19,000-person arena the rally was held in wasn’t even filled to half capacity.
‘Green light to suppress votes’: Federal court reinstates Wisconsin GOP’s early voting restrictions amid pandemic
"They let this case collect dust for three years. And they decide today, four months out from Election Day, that 'early voting is not a fundamental right' in the middle of a pandemic. Just outrageous."
A panel of three federal judges on Monday upheld a slate of Republican-authored restrictions on early voting and absentee ballots in Wisconsin, a decision rights groups warned could suppress votes and heighten the risk of spreading Covid-19 in upcoming elections.
Trump campaign ‘nervously monitoring’ Oklahoma for COVID-19 infection spike after Tulsa rally: report
In an examination of Vice President Mike Pence's sudden change of heart about encouraging Americans to start wearing masks to protect themselves during the suddenly resurgent coronavirus pandemic, Politico reports that a White House official admitted Donald Trump's campaign is crossing its fingers that Oklahoma not suffer a huge COVID-19 infection spike following the president's Tulsa rally over ten days ago.