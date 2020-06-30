Trump campaign abruptly cancels Alabama rally plans after state officials warn of COVID-19 spread: CNN

President Donald Trump’s campaign has canceled plans to hold a rally in the deep-red state of Alabama after state officials expressed concern that the rally would accelerate the spread of COVID-19.

CNN reports that the campaign had been planning to have the president campaign in Alabama with GOP Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville, whom the president endorsed earlier this year in a major snub to former Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is also running for the Senate seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN’s sources say that “plans were called off as state officials voiced concerns about a mass gathering and campaign officials ultimately decided against it.”

Additionally, the network reports that “a person close to the campaign said there are currently no rallies on the horizon, but aides are scoping out possible venues for when they decide to host them again.”

Trump’s big comeback rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma was a notorious disaster for the president, as the 19,000-person arena the rally was held in wasn’t even filled to half capacity.