Trump campaign accused of wire fraud by former White House counsel
A well-known former special counsel is accusing the Trump campaign of engaging in “wire fraud,” and another well-known attorney is backing up his claim.
Norm Eisen made the wire fraud allegation in response to a tweet from former Obama White House Director of Communications Jennifer Palmieri. Eisen is a former White House Special Counsel for Ethics and Government Reform, a former U.S. ambassador, and served as a counsel for Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Palmieri posted a screenshot of a text that purportedly is from the Trump campaign, specifically saying it is from Donald Trump Jr.
“My father asked me to text you. He reached out to 100 patriots to join the Trump 100 Club. You’re the ONLY 1 who didn’t join. Join NOW,” it reads, followed by a URL that links to a Republican fundraising site, WinRed.
More threatening fundraising texts from Don Jr. pic.twitter.com/LNLnU6ZA3k
— Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) June 19, 2020
“This is 18 USC 1343 wire fraud by Trump campaign,” Eisen charges.
This is 18 USC 1343 wire fraud by Trump campaign
No way the other 99 really replied, so all elements are met
1)scheme to defraud 2)with intent to defraud & 3) foreseeable & actual use of interstate wire comms.
Barr won’t investigate, but states can under analogous state crimes https://t.co/q9FUap2PIJ
— Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) June 19, 2020
“These are the kinds of fraudulent marketing techniques that Trump has used since the beginning of his career,” Eisen goes on to say, “and that led to outcomes like the huge Trump U. fraud settlement the shuttering of his charity by NY State.”
“I ain’t kidding when I say it is likely actionable,” he adds.
Well-known attorney George Conway chimed in as well, reinforcing Eisen’s legal opinion:
You’re totally right, Norm. Fraud involving money isn’t protected by the First Amendment, even when it’s practiced during a political campaign.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 19, 2020
A few others posted screenshots of similar text messages.
That is interesting. I got the same text from #DimwitJr saying that I was the only one who had not join the club. pic.twitter.com/W3I4qJcnVM
— (((AlanRosenblatt, Ph.D.))) (@DrDigiPol) June 19, 2020
Same pic.twitter.com/JbLnFbMGA9
— Crenshaw (@okie210) June 19, 2020
CNN
Trump declared the ‘worst president’: NAACP chief predicts ‘history will not be kind’
On CNN Friday, NAACP president Derrick Johnson laid into President Donald Trump, warning that American democracy may not survive another term of his presidency.
"President Trump boasted about making Juneteenth, in his words, 'very famous,'" said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "He's heading to Tulsa for that huge rally indoor tomorrow night. He's threatened protesters who may come out there. How do you think history, based on what's going on right now, will judge his handling of this very, very important moment?"
"I think history records him as being the worst president that we've seen in this country," said Johnson. "I think by far, not only the tone he has set, the level of incompetence that he's displayed. His unwillingness to see images outside of in the mirror. History will not be kind."
Trump campaign accused of wire fraud by former White House counsel
A well-known former special counsel is accusing the Trump campaign of engaging in "wire fraud," and another well-known attorney is backing up his claim.
Norm Eisen made the wire fraud allegation in response to a tweet from former Obama White House Director of Communications Jennifer Palmieri. Eisen is a former White House Special Counsel for Ethics and Government Reform, a former U.S. ambassador, and served as a counsel for Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Palmieri posted a screenshot of a text that purportedly is from the Trump campaign, specifically saying it is from Donald Trump Jr.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: White man in Berkeley goes on profane rant after tearing down protest signs on Juneteenth
Berkeley, California was the scene of an angry and profane confrontation after a white man reportedly tore down protest signs on Juneteenth.
"As many of you know, I started a call to action to #ChalkforJustice tomorrow, 6/20 because one of my neighbors complained about my kids and I chalking #BlackLivesMatter on the sidewalk. About an hour ago, in my Berkeley neighborhood my kids and I were doing some chalking when I noticed a white man rip down my Chalk for Justice signs and rip them up," Henriette Selestine posted on Facebook.
"I confronted him here and captured some of the interaction on video. (Mind you I’m pregnant and had my two toddlers with me.) Fortunately, one of my white neighbors and another passerby jumped in and confronted the man as he walked away," she explained. "This is why it is so important that EVERYONE show their solidarity for #BlackLivesMatter. This is the kind of racist ignorance that is so pervasive STILL on Juneteenth in 2020."