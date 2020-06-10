Trump campaign demands CNN apologize for poll that showed 14-point Biden blowout

President Donald Trump’s campaign has now called on CNN to apologize for publishing a poll that showed former Vice President Joe Biden winning the 2020 presidential election by a whopping 14 points.

In a letter sent to CNN President Jeff Zucker, the Trump campaign claimed that the poll was “designed to mislead American voters through a biased questionnaire and skewed sampling.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter went on to call the poll a stunt and a phony poll to cause voter suppression, stifle momentum and enthusiasm for the President, and present a false view generally of the actual support across America for the President.”

It then demanded that CNN issue a “full, fair, and conspicuous retraction, apology, and clarification to correct its misleading conclusions.”

CNN says that it is standing by the results of its poll, however.

Even though the CNN poll is at the extreme end of polls showing Trump losing to Biden, it’s also the case that every credible poll conducted this month shows the president losing to his opponent by an average of 8 points.