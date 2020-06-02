Trump campaign demands media ‘retract’ claim that protesters were tear gassed at the White House

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s campaign released a statement demanding that media outlets “correct or retract” the reporting that protesters were tear gassed outside the White House.

The campaign cited claims from the U.S. Park Police that tear gas was not used, only smoke and pepper balls — which is still disputed by journalists who were on the scene.

The campaign further asserted that a stash of blunt objects was discovered in the vicinity of the protest, and therefore the protest could not be described as “peaceful” — even though reporters did not see any acts of violence from the crowd prompting the police and military to clear the area.

