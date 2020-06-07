Trump campaign desperately searching for ways to change the subject: report

Axios reported Sunday that the White House is desperately searching for a “new theme” as they continue to alienate key voters with attacks on Black Lives Matter protesters.

Another poll was released over the weekend showing former Vice President Joe Biden leading nationally by eight points and leading in swing states by eight points as well.

“They’re deeply concerned about ‘brutal’ internal polling for the president in the aftermath of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd’s killing,” said Axios.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was during a meeting of top Trump advisers where former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski asked: “What’s our message?” He later said that the question was about Trump’s “second-term priorities.”

As Trump flails on Twitter with a new message every few hours, it seems their greatest messenger has only made things worse for the president’s chances. His attempts at photo-ops have stirred up more anger, particularly from the faith community, along with people of color.

After the economy went into a nosedive losing all of the gains Trump had made in the stock market since he took office in 2017. His campaign is now bragging about “the great American comeback,” ignoring the reason a comeback is needed. The campaign touting “Make America Great Again,” seems to fly in the face of the idea that Trump has made America great while president.

“There’s a thought that we need to shift to be much more cohesive in terms of a message of healing, rebuilding, restoring, recovering … a theme that goes with COVID and the economy and the race stuff,” a senior adviser said to Trump. “The messaging that works for the red-MAGA-hat base doesn’t resonate with independents.”

“He has to tone down the most incendiary rhetoric, talk about law and order in the context of riots, and at the same time say the country’s united that what happened to George Floyd can never happen again,” another adviser familiar with the discussion told Axios.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s starting to hear from a lot of people, political people, who are saying, ‘Simmer down. … You are not helping the situation by talking about only sending the military in,'” the adviser also said, noting that they should support law enforcement but tone down the combative rhetoric attacking people of color.

Another adviser said, however, that “nobody would have been invited to that meeting who truly thinks they can stop Trump from saying anything.”

Read the full report from Axios.