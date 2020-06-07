Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump campaign desperately searching for ways to change the subject: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Axios reported Sunday that the White House is desperately searching for a “new theme” as they continue to alienate key voters with attacks on Black Lives Matter protesters.

Another poll was released over the weekend showing former Vice President Joe Biden leading nationally by eight points and leading in swing states by eight points as well.

“They’re deeply concerned about ‘brutal’ internal polling for the president in the aftermath of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd’s killing,” said Axios.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was during a meeting of top Trump advisers where former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski asked: “What’s our message?” He later said that the question was about Trump’s “second-term priorities.”

As Trump flails on Twitter with a new message every few hours, it seems their greatest messenger has only made things worse for the president’s chances. His attempts at photo-ops have stirred up more anger, particularly from the faith community, along with people of color.

After the economy went into a nosedive losing all of the gains Trump had made in the stock market since he took office in 2017. His campaign is now bragging about “the great American comeback,” ignoring the reason a comeback is needed. The campaign touting “Make America Great Again,” seems to fly in the face of the idea that Trump has made America great while president.

“There’s a thought that we need to shift to be much more cohesive in terms of a message of healing, rebuilding, restoring, recovering … a theme that goes with COVID and the economy and the race stuff,” a senior adviser said to Trump. “The messaging that works for the red-MAGA-hat base doesn’t resonate with independents.”

“He has to tone down the most incendiary rhetoric, talk about law and order in the context of riots, and at the same time say the country’s united that what happened to George Floyd can never happen again,” another adviser familiar with the discussion told Axios.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s starting to hear from a lot of people, political people, who are saying, ‘Simmer down. … You are not helping the situation by talking about only sending the military in,'” the adviser also said, noting that they should support law enforcement but tone down the combative rhetoric attacking people of color.

Another adviser said, however, that “nobody would have been invited to that meeting who truly thinks they can stop Trump from saying anything.”

Read the full report from Axios.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Mitt Romney joins Christian group marching in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in Washignton

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has been among the least popular Republicans to President Donald Trump's White House and his solidarity with Black Lives Matter likely won't score him any points with them Sunday.

"We need to end violence and brutality and ensure people understand that Black lives matter," Romney told Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson as he marched with a protective mask on.

Moments later, Romney tweeted out a selfie of himself in the crowd, saying "Black Lives Matter."

https://twitter.com/MittRomney/status/1269758561720156160

“During this fight, I've seen a lot of changing, in the way you feel about me, and in the way I feel about yous...I guess what I'm trying to say, is that if I can change, and you can change, everybody can change!” Romney said to NBC News.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Shut the hell up’: ESPN host drops expletives in take down of Ben Carson telling NFL players not to kneel

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

ESPN host LZ Granderson unleashed on Ben Carson in a CNN interview Sunday after the Housing and Urban Development secretary for saying NFL players have no business kneeling during the National Anthem. It's a protest that has angered conservatives, who believe that not standing for the Anthem is unAmerican.

"My personal feeling is if those players were to come out and say, 'We love our nation. We are patriots. We love our flag. We honor the memory of those who died to give us our freedom. But we are protesting some of the brutality that has occurred, and that's why we are doing this.' I think it would solve the problem," Carson said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Florida Republican county official attacks protesters — and tells voters ‘you will be murdered’ without Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

Hillsborough County Republican Party Chair Jim Waurishuk is coming under fire for a post on Facebook in which he warns that if President Donald Trump isn't reelected, "you will be murdered," reported FloridaPolitics.

Waurishuk posted a CBS.com story about President former Barack Obama saying that the protests could lead to "a turning point" in police reforms.

"I recognize that these past few months have been hard and dispiriting — that the fear, sorrow, uncertainty, and hardship of a pandemic have been compounded by tragic reminders that prejudice and inequality still shape so much of American life," he wrote. "But watching the heightened activism of young people in recent weeks, of every race and every station, makes me hopeful. If, going forward, we can channel our justifiable anger into peaceful, sustained, and effective action, then this moment can be a real turning point in our nation's long journey to live up to our highest ideals."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image