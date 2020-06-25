Trump campaign manager in ‘quasi-quarantine’ after outbreak of COVID at Tulsa rally: report

Donald Trump’s campaign manager is “working remotely” after the outbreak of coronavirus among staff who worked at the president’s controversial rally in Tulsa.

“Donald Trump’s reelection campaign manager, Brad Parscale, is one of a group of campaign staffers in quasi-quarantine after he attended a rally in Oklahoma last weekend where eight campaign aides tested positive for the novel coronavirus,” The Daily Beast reported Thursday.

“Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh announced on a conference call Thursday that, “as a precaution,” staff who made the trip to Tulsa were ‘working remotely’ and would be tested for COVID before returning to work,” The Beast noted. “Sources close to the campaign described the quarantine measure as a precaution, and said the campaign plans to step up its coronavirus testing regime going forward in order to avoid similar incidents. One source said dozens of staffers had attended the Tulsa rally.”

Cases of COVID-19 have spiked in Tulsa since the rally.