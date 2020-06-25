Trump campaign manager in ‘quasi-quarantine’ after outbreak of COVID at Tulsa rally: report
Donald Trump’s campaign manager is “working remotely” after the outbreak of coronavirus among staff who worked at the president’s controversial rally in Tulsa.
“Donald Trump’s reelection campaign manager, Brad Parscale, is one of a group of campaign staffers in quasi-quarantine after he attended a rally in Oklahoma last weekend where eight campaign aides tested positive for the novel coronavirus,” The Daily Beast reported Thursday.
“Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh announced on a conference call Thursday that, “as a precaution,” staff who made the trip to Tulsa were ‘working remotely’ and would be tested for COVID before returning to work,” The Beast noted. “Sources close to the campaign described the quarantine measure as a precaution, and said the campaign plans to step up its coronavirus testing regime going forward in order to avoid similar incidents. One source said dozens of staffers had attended the Tulsa rally.”
Cases of COVID-19 have spiked in Tulsa since the rally.
Russia-based ‘Evil Corp’ could launch cyberattack on America’s election infrastructure: security experts
On Thursday, The New York Times reported that experts are fearful that a group of Russian cybercriminals could launch an attack on the U.S. elections system.
"A Russian ransomware group whose leaders were indicted by the Justice Department in December is retaliating against the U.S. government, many of America’s largest companies and a major news organization, identifying employees working from home during the pandemic and attempting to get inside their networks with malware intended to cripple their operations," reported David Sanger and Nicole Perlroth. "Sophisticated new attacks by the hacking group — which the Treasury Department claims has at times worked for Russian intelligence — were identified in recent days by Symantec Corporation, a division of Broadcom, one of the many firms that monitors corporate and government networks."
Potential political ‘earthquake’ brewing as Booker takes lead over McGrath in Kentucky
Progressive state Rep. Charles Booker on Thursday overtook centrist Amy McGrath for the first time in the vote count of Tuesday's primary, raising hopes of a potential upset in the race to face Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November.
On Thursday morning, with more than 74,000 votes counted and 79% of the state's precincts reporting their in-person, Election Day numbers, officials reported Booker had 43.5% of the vote versus 40% for McGrath.
Trump’s unpopularity is seriously hurting Republican candidates in key Senate races: poll
The Republican Party will suffer a double whammy in November if it loses control of not only the White House, but also, the U.S. Senate. And according to New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Matt Stevens, recent polling indicates that President Donald Trump is hurting the GOP’s chances of maintaining its Senate majority.
Martin and Stevens report that according to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll, “President Trump’s erratic performance in office and his deteriorating standing in the polls is posing a grave threat to his party’s Senate majority, imperiling incumbents in crucial swing states and undermining Republican prospects in one of the few states they had hoped to gain a seat (Michigan).”