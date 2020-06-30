Trump campaign ‘reassigns’ staffer in charge of rallies following Tulsa debacle: report
President Donald Trump’s campaign is undergoing a shakeup following disappointing turnout for a controversial rally in Tulsa, according to a new report by Axios.
Campaign manager Brad Parscale had bragged that over 1 million people had signed up to attend the rally, but less than one-third of the arena was filled and the campaign took down an outside stage they thought would be necessary for an overflow crowd.
“Michael Glassner, the man who organizes President Trump’s rallies, has been ‘reassigned,’ and Trump’s 2016 Arizona chair Jeff DeWit will join the campaign as chief operating officer to oversee the final stretch to election day, three sources familiar with the situation tell Axios,” Axios reported Tuesday.
Glassner had served as chief of staff for former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin as she sought a political comeback in 2011.
“Jared Kushner engineered these moves,” Axios reported. “Glassner, a Trump campaign original dating back to 2015, has been told he will now be handling the campaign’s various lawsuits, sources say.”
The Trump campaign denies that the shakeup is related to the poor turnout in Tulsa, stressing the need to defend Trump from lawsuits.
“This is not a reaction to Tulsa. Michael Glassner is moving into the long-term role of navigating the many legal courses we face, including suits against major media outlets, some of which will likely extend beyond the end of the campaign,” communications director Tim Murtaugh argued.
2020 Election
Longtime GOP congressman loses primary to Q-Anon conspiracy theorist — and suddenly Democrats have a chance to win: report
Voters in Western Colorado have sent Republican Rep. Scott Tipton to Congress in five straight elections. But his winning streak ended on Tuesday when he lost his GOP primary to Lauren Boebert.
The race was called by Business Insider and Forbes.
2020 Election
The Lincoln Project keeps whacking Trump over Russia bounty scandal: ‘When will President Trump condemn Putin?’
The Lincoln Project, the group founded by longtime GOP strategists who want to defeat President Donald Trump, continues to blast Trump over the reports he did nothing in response to Russia allegedly offering bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
"Our efforts are aimed at persuading enough disaffected conservatives, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents in swing states and districts to help ensure a victory in the Electoral College, and congressional majorities that don’t enable or abet Mr. Trump’s violations of the Constitution, even if that means Democratic control of the Senate and an expanded Democratic majority in the House," group founders George T. Conway III, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson wrote in a December column announcing the group.
2020 Election
Biden’s campaign will not hold campaign rallies during pandemic: ‘I’m going to follow the doc’s orders’
US Democrat Joe Biden said Tuesday he will not hold presidential campaign rallies during the coronavirus pandemic, an unprecedented declaration that stands in stark contrast with Donald Trump who has already held large campaign gatherings.
Biden also ramped up his criticism of the president's handling of the pandemic, saying Trump had "failed" the American people and "waved the white flag" of surrender in the fight against the coronavirus.
"This is the most unusual campaign I think in modern history," the former vice president said in Delaware at his first press conference since securing his party's presidential nomination nearly four weeks ago.