Trump campaign trying to spin president’s poll numbers as good news: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s electoral standing has eroded in recent weeks in the midst of multiple national crises, with his polling average in nearly every swing state trailing former Vice President Joe Biden.

But according to The Daily Beast, the president’s campaign is trying to spin this situation as good news.

“Though poll after poll shows the president in a historically bad position for an incumbent in an election year, inside the White House and on the campaign a feeling of relief has begun setting in that it’s not worse,” reported Sam Stein and Asawin Suebsaeng. “As they see it, any one of the events of the past few months would have tanked a prior president’s standing. They endured a global pandemic, a historic rise in unemployment, and a sweeping revolt against the criminal justice system in quick succession. And, through it all, many of them feel bruised but politically intact.”

“Obviously you would prefer to see Trump winning big in every swing state right now but if you put things into context and consider that we have 40 million Americans unemployed, a deadly virus, and race riots [and] protests unfolding currently, and he’s still within the margin of error in every battleground state, it’s tough to feel like the sky is falling,” one GOP source told the Beast. “It’s hard to imagine the environment getting tougher for him than it is today, so if I were the Biden campaign, especially as the economy improves, I would be very concerned that the president is still clearly in the game.”

“Trump himself also seems pleasantly surprised,” said the report. “On Thursday, he held multiple meetings at the White House with senior officials in his administration and from his re-election team, including campaign manager Brad Parscale and his son-in-law and top White House aide Jared Kushner. According to a person familiar with one of the meetings with president, Trump marveled at how stable his base had stayed in the current data given everything in the news lately and how negative the press coverage has been.”

You can read more here.


