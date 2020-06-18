Trump campaign using Nazi prisoner imagery in their latest attack ads on anti-fascist protesters

President Donald Trump’s campaign ads are using imagery known to be used by the Nazis for their prisoners.

According to screen captures by the Washington Post, the campaign is going after anti-fascist protesters in Facebook ads using the upside-down triangle that some prisoners of Nazi death camps were forced to wear during the Holocaust.

“The red inverted triangle was first used in the 1930s to identify Communists, and was applied as well to Social Democrats, liberals, Freemasons and other members of opposition parties,” said the Post. “The badge forced on Jewish political prisoners, by contrast, featured a red inverted triangle superimposed on a yellow triangle.”

The ads appear from Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s Facebook pages along with the “Team Trump” accounts. The text warned of “Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups” and asking supporters to sign a petition against anti-fascist protesters the Trump White House has tried to blame for violence in protests.

There are other ads that use a yellow sign, yellow triangle or a stop sign instead of the Nazi imagery.

“I think it’s a highly problematic use of a symbol that the Nazis used to identify their political enemies,” the Post quoted Jacob Eder, a historian of modern Germany. “It’s hard to imagine it’s done on purpose, because I’m not sure if the vast majority of Americans know or understand the sign, but it’s very, very careless to say the least.”

“This isn’t just one post,” Bend the Arc: Jewish Action wrote on Twitter. “This is dozens of carefully targeted ads from the official pages of Mike Pence, Donald Trump, and Team Trump. All paid for by Trump and the Republican National Committee. All spreading lies and genocidal imagery.”

The President of the United States is campaigning for reelection using a Nazi concentration camp symbol. Nazis used the red triangle to mark political prisoners and people who rescued Jews. Trump & the RNC are using it to smear millions of protestors. Their masks are off. pic.twitter.com/UzmzDaRBup — Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) June 18, 2020

Trump has made anti-fascist protesters part of his attacks against Black Lives Matter protesters calling them a shortened version of anti-fascism “antifa.” Fascists support authoritarianism and power by a dictator, which Trump has been accused of. It’s a strange campaign tactic as anti-fascists oppose Nazis and the German Reich, but the Trump campaign is using the Nazi’s imagery to attack them.

Read the full report at the Washington Post.