Trump canceled his Tulsa rally because he ‘didn’t want to face’ the counter-protesters: Ex-Obama aide
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Weekends,” former Obama administration aide Khalilah Harris speculated that President Donald Trump’s decision to move the Tulsa rally away from Juneteenth wasn’t really based on respect for the Black community, but fear of being confronted by counterprotesters — who plan to still demonstrate in Tulsa even though Trump won’t be there.
“How do you assess that backtrack?” asked anchor Alex Witt. “He says he spoke to his African-American friends. He transmitted that on Twitter. Dhould he maybe have spoken to them beforehand, or was this a willful act by this president?”
“It was absolutely willful,” said Harris. “He set up a scenario where he then would show that he fixed everything by caring about the Juneteenth commemoration. And what’s ridiculous about this is that he needed his supposed Black friend to tell him what Juneteenth was. And that is indicative of the times that we’re in, that we have a sitting president who was unclear about the significance of enslavement for his constituents, and the fact that it was even suggested is very calculated.”
“I’d imagine he didn’t want to face the counterprotesters, because, as I’m understanding it, there are many people who are saddling up to go to Tulsa because he was not only disrespecting the commemoration of Juneteenth, but also the Tulsa race riots, being the worst act of racial terrorism in this country in Oklahoma in 1920,” continued Harris. “So the fact that he would try to open up a rally on Juneteenth, and on the commemoration of the Tulsa burning of Black Wall Street — absolutely intentional, and [what] we need to remember when we go to the ballot box.”
Watch below:
Secret Service reveals it actually did use pepper spray while securing Lafayette Park for Trump’s photo-op
The US Secret Service released a statement on Saturday revealing that they mislead Americans with a previous statement issued more than one week ago.
"On June 5, the U.S. Secret Service released information stating the agency had concluded that no agency personnel used tear gas or capsicum spray during efforts to secure the area near Lafayette Park on Monday, June 1, based on the records and information available at the time. Since that time, the agency has learned that one agency employee used capsicum spray (i.e., pepper spray) during that effort," the law enforcement agency wrote.
Protester and MSNBC reporter clash on live TV over whether protests are just ‘a street festival’
MSNBC's Vaughn Hillyard was scolded by a protester on live TV while reporting from the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle on Saturday
CHAZ is a roughly six-block area in Seattle that has been declared a police-free zone.
Hillyard was wrapping an interview with protesters and was preparing to hand coverage back to anchor Joshua Johnson when he said something that infuriated protesters.
"I think we have to throw it so Joshua. You know, this is a part of the conversation, Joshua, that we heard in the streets, the extent to which it has been peaceful since Monday, after more than a week of clashes between the demonstrators and the police. Now you see essentially -- almost like a street festival-type atmosphere, a street festival-type atmosphere --" Hillyard said, before being interrupted by a protester shouting, "No."
Ohio GOP lawmakers slammed by major Columbus newspaper for ‘steady stream of cluelessness’ on race
On Saturday, the editorial board for The Columbus Dispatch published a scathing indictment of the the state's Republican lawmakers, blasting them for a "steady stream of cluelessness" on racial sensitivity.
"The latest embarrassment comes courtesy of Sen. Steve Huffman of Tipp City, who suggested, by way of asking a question, that “the colored population do not wash their hands as well as other groups," wrote the board. "Huffman has no excuse for being so naïve; professionally, he is an emergency room physician. Absent a strong moral compass, his medical training should have taught him that people in poverty struggle to achieve good health that others take for granted, making them more susceptible to illness and death from COVID-19."