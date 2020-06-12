Quantcast
Trump changes course and won’t hold Tulsa rally on Juneteenth — and claims over 200,000 want to attend

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump reversed course for one of the first times in his presidency with a late-night announcement on Twitter on Friday.

After 11 p.m. in New Jersey, where he is staying at his Bedminster resort, Trump announced he would change the date of his first post-coronavirus rally back a day, after widespread criticism.

George Takei praises progress by BLM protesters — and reflects on meeting Martin Luther King, Jr.

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

George Takei, the pioneering Asian American "Star Trek" actor and LGBTQ icon, said massive anti-racism protests this month show the US is "making progress" on diversity, but warned the pandemic is renewing deep-rooted prejudices.

Speaking to AFP ahead of his address at the University of California Los Angeles' virtual commencement Friday, Takei said the tens of thousands marching over George Floyd's death in police custody inspired confidence in the next generation.

But -- drawing on his childhood in US wartime internment camps, and decades trapped in the closet due to Hollywood homophobia -- he urged youth to stand firm on minority rights.

Nazi-tattooed man arrested for armed impersonation of a federal officer at BLM protest: report

Published

53 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

Federal prosecutors allege a man impersonated a federal agent during a Black Live Matter protest in Las Vegas.

"A formidably armed man with a Nazi tattoo who tried to march alongside police at a Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas is facing a charge of impersonating a federal officer," the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday. "Zachary Sanns was spotted at a rally that moved along Fremont and 7th streets late last month, wearing plain clothes, a tactical vest, a ballistic helmet and night-vision goggles, according to a federal complaint filed this week."

"Sanns, who faces one count of false impersonation of an officer or employee of the United States, had driven to the protest in a black Chevy Tahoe with blue lights in the grill activated, the complaint stated," the newspaper noted.

Trump hates the idea of delivering the GOP acceptance speech to a crowd of people wearing masks: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

On Friday, The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump dislikes the idea of giving his acceptance speech for the GOP renomination to a crowd of people wearing masks.

"The president has remarked to allies in recent days that thousands of people protesting police brutality in cities across the country have disregarded social distancing guidelines and many have not worn masks," said the report. "He also has told some that he does not believe his supporters will contract the disease at the convention — although guests at his Tulsa rally will be asked to hold the campaign blameless should they become ill after attending."

