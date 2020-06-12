Trump changes course and won’t hold Tulsa rally on Juneteenth — and claims over 200,000 want to attend

President Donald Trump reversed course for one of the first times in his presidency with a late-night announcement on Twitter on Friday.

After 11 p.m. in New Jersey, where he is staying at his Bedminster resort, Trump announced he would change the date of his first post-coronavirus rally back a day, after widespread criticism.

We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020

