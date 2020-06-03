Quantcast
Trump claims he was rushed to White House bunker only for ‘inspection’ — not fear of protesters

1 min ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday insisted that fear of protesters did not prompt him to be ushered into a White House bunker. Instead, the president said that he visited the facility for an “inspection.”

During a Fox News radio interview with host Brian Kilmeade, Trump again threatened to use military forces against protesters.

“If they don’t get their act straightened out I will solve it. I’ll solve it fast,” he said.

The president also pushed back against the narrative that he was “hiding in a White House bunker” as protesters demonstrated outside.

“They said it would be a good time to go down and take a look because maybe sometime you’re going to need it,” the president said, adding that the visit was more of an “inspection.”

According to reports, Secret Service “rushed” the president into a bunker on Friday as protests over the death of George Floyd grew.

Read some of the reports from Trump’s interview below.

