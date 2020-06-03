Trump claims he was rushed to White House bunker only for ‘inspection’ — not fear of protesters
President Donald Trump on Wednesday insisted that fear of protesters did not prompt him to be ushered into a White House bunker. Instead, the president said that he visited the facility for an “inspection.”
During a Fox News radio interview with host Brian Kilmeade, Trump again threatened to use military forces against protesters.
“If they don’t get their act straightened out I will solve it. I’ll solve it fast,” he said.
The president also pushed back against the narrative that he was “hiding in a White House bunker” as protesters demonstrated outside.
“They said it would be a good time to go down and take a look because maybe sometime you’re going to need it,” the president said, adding that the visit was more of an “inspection.”
According to reports, Secret Service “rushed” the president into a bunker on Friday as protests over the death of George Floyd grew.
Read some of the reports from Trump’s interview below.
Trump still threatening military action in NY, equating unrest to liberal leaders. “If they don’t get their act straightened out I will solve it. I’ll solve it fast,” he tells Fox News Radio.
— Katie Rogers (@katierogers) June 3, 2020
Trump says on Fox Radio interview he was in the bunker for "tiny" amount of time and it was "much more for an inspection" than for his own safety.
— Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) June 3, 2020
Trump says he went down into the bunker only "for inspection."
"It was during the day," he insists, not during nighttime protests.
— Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) June 3, 2020
President Trump tells Brian Kilmeade it was a false report that he was taken to the underground bunker amid protests, though he confirms he did go to the bunker. He says he went in the day and it was "more for an inspection." "I was there for a tiny, short little period of time."
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 3, 2020
On his bunker visit, Trump says: "They said it would be a good time to go down and take a look because maybe sometime you’re going to need it."
Says he’s been down there “two and a half times” during his presidency because he’s done “different things" related to inspections.
— Katie Rogers (@katierogers) June 3, 2020
Asked on Fox News radio about religious leaders criticizing his church photo op, Trump claims, “Most religious leaders loved it. I heard Franklin Graham this morning, thought it was great.”
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 3, 2020
Trump just claimed on Fox radio he went to the underground bunker "for an inspection."
He claims he was there "during the day" and not at night and that he was there for "a short period of time."
Trump was rushed to bunker for nearly 1 hour amid protests, per multiple reports.
— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) June 3, 2020
Trump, on the Brian Kilmeade radio program right now, is defending his decision to walk to the church, correctly noting that every president has visited the church since Madison. "He was number six I believe," Trump said, incorrectly. Madison was the fourth U.S. president.
— Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) June 3, 2020
