Trump clarifies that he is aware Roger Ailes has been dead for years: ‘I know better than anyone’

After his mental fitness was again called into question, President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening clarified that he does know former Fox News chief Roger Ailes has been dead for years.

It started when Trump was attacking Fox News for hiring analyst Donna Brazile.

“Where are you Roger Ailes?” Trump asked.

Trump was quickly mocked for his question.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hell — Erin kpop stan stan Ryan (@morninggloria) July 1, 2020

Who wants to tell him — Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) July 1, 2020

Shhhhh. I’m 100% here for him thinking he’s still alive😂😂 — L. Chupacabra: The Freshmaker (@L_Chupacabra) July 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty-six minutes later, Trump clarified that he was aware of the fact Ailes is dead.

And was again mocked.

Trump tweeted to Roger Ailes forgetting that he died 3 years ago, and is making things worse by pretending like he did it on purpose. All of this wouldn’t be such a big deal if Trump wasn’t the meanest, most vicious bully on the planet always attacking others so inhumanely. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Nope. F*ck Roger Ailes, that slimy, sleazy predator. WE MISS PRESIDENT OBAMA. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

"We all miss Roger." Ailes was a first class sexual harasser. So perhaps "all" is a bit of a stretch. https://t.co/UquLE7uoCY — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Not sure the female employees miss him, sir. https://t.co/tNVuHvYjhI — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 1, 2020

I'm the most aware that Roger Ailes is dead. Nobody knows he's dead more than I do. https://t.co/feeDv9gJxI — neontaster (@neontaster) July 1, 2020