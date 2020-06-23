Trump complains about ‘spoiled rich people’ during Arizona rally: ‘Lock them up’
“That’s why when rioting and looting broke out in our nation’s capital, I quickly deplored — I came in, I deployed the National Guard very quickly,” Trump said. “We saved that incredible statue.”
“Lock ’em up, yeah, lock ’em up,” he added.
“A lot of spoiled people in that group, you know. A lot of spoiled — a lot of spoiled, rich people,” he argued.
Trump on protesters who tried to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson near the White House: "A lot of spoiled people in that group, you know. A lot of spoiled — a lot of spoiled, rich people." pic.twitter.com/2WnLvb1xih
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 23, 2020
Comments: