Trump complains he has become ‘more and more angry’ at China over COVID-19

President Donald Trump lashed out at China on Tuesday as coronavirus spikes in states across America, while other countries have successfully slowed the spread of the pandemic.

“As I watch the Pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the USA, I become more and more angry at China,” Trump revealed.

“People can see it, and I can feel it!” he claimed.

Despite the fact other countries have responded to COVID-19 far more successfully than America, Trump has repeatedly tried to blame China to deflect criticism of his administration’s response.