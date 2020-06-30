Trump complains he has become ‘more and more angry’ at China over COVID-19
President Donald Trump lashed out at China on Tuesday as coronavirus spikes in states across America, while other countries have successfully slowed the spread of the pandemic.
“As I watch the Pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the USA, I become more and more angry at China,” Trump revealed.
“People can see it, and I can feel it!” he claimed.
Despite the fact other countries have responded to COVID-19 far more successfully than America, Trump has repeatedly tried to blame China to deflect criticism of his administration’s response.
As I watch the Pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the USA, I become more and more angry at China. People can see it, and I can feel it!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2020