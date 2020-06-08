Trump considers canning Kushner as bad 2020 polls drive him ‘malignantly crazy’: report

On Monday, Vanity Fair reported that as President Donald Trump’s poll numbers plunge, he is considering removing his son-in-law Jared Kushner from the campaign.

“According to a source close to the White House, Trump has mulled taking oversight of the campaign away from his son-in-law Jared Kushner,” reported Gabriel Sherman. “‘Trump is malignantly crazy about the bad poll numbers,’ a former West Wing official said. ‘He’s going to broom Kushner and [Brad] Parscale — the numbers are not getting better,’ a Republican close to the campaign said.”

“Long before the reelection campaign went sideways, Trump frequently blew up at Kushner,” continued the report. “For instance, former West Wing officials recall how Trump hated when Kushner received too much positive press (In January, Trump was rankled when Kushner’s portrait graced the cover of Time). ‘Any time Jared is in the papers, Trump complains, “We have to get Jared back to New York!”‘ said a Republican who heard Trump make the comment. In the end, the source cautioned that Trump won’t push Kushner out. ‘This is typical with him and Jared,’ the source said.”

