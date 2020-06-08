Trump considers canning Kushner as bad 2020 polls drive him ‘malignantly crazy’: report
On Monday, Vanity Fair reported that as President Donald Trump’s poll numbers plunge, he is considering removing his son-in-law Jared Kushner from the campaign.
“According to a source close to the White House, Trump has mulled taking oversight of the campaign away from his son-in-law Jared Kushner,” reported Gabriel Sherman. “‘Trump is malignantly crazy about the bad poll numbers,’ a former West Wing official said. ‘He’s going to broom Kushner and [Brad] Parscale — the numbers are not getting better,’ a Republican close to the campaign said.”
“Long before the reelection campaign went sideways, Trump frequently blew up at Kushner,” continued the report. “For instance, former West Wing officials recall how Trump hated when Kushner received too much positive press (In January, Trump was rankled when Kushner’s portrait graced the cover of Time). ‘Any time Jared is in the papers, Trump complains, “We have to get Jared back to New York!”‘ said a Republican who heard Trump make the comment. In the end, the source cautioned that Trump won’t push Kushner out. ‘This is typical with him and Jared,’ the source said.”
White man cracks black teen in the face with bike chain after dispute over ‘loud music’
In what police are calling a racially motivated attack, a 42-year-old Michigan man has been arrested after he hit a black man in the face with a bike chain. He also reportedly used a racial slur during the attack.
Lee James Mouat, Jr. was charged on Sunday with "assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault and ethnic intimidation," Fox 6 reports.
The victim, who is 18, had three teeth knocked out and suffered a cut on his lip during the attack. According to the family of the victim, Devin Freelon, Jr., Mouat was angry over loud music and went to his car to retrieve the chain.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez swats down Kayleigh McEnany with a single tweet after being derided as a ‘Biden advisor’
Republicans are keen to tie Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to former Vice President Joe Biden, believing that her Democratic Socialist platform will be a liability for the Democratic Party with moderate voters in November.
On Monday, during a White House briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany attempted this in an unsubtle manner:
>@PressSec from the podium: “Biden adviser Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.” cc @AOC
Black Lives Matter activists were perfectly positioned to expose Trump
"Noobs are forever." That's what my partner jokingly said to me this weekend, after the two of us attended the strikingly huge Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest in Philadelphia on Saturday.
This article was originally published at Salon
We were talking about the phalanxes of newcomers to the movement — often identifiable by their well-meaning but tone deaf signs — who had joined with more seasoned BLM protesters who have been at this for years. We'd both been to BLM protests before, most notably an enormous one in New York in 2014, after an NYPD officer choked Eric Garner to death. But there's no question that something has shifted, and lots of people who had previously stayed out of the movement now felt compelled to pick up signs and march in the streets against police brutality.