Trump declared the ‘worst president’: NAACP chief predicts ‘history will not be kind’
On CNN Friday, NAACP president Derrick Johnson laid into President Donald Trump, warning that American democracy may not survive another term of his presidency.
“President Trump boasted about making Juneteenth, in his words, ‘very famous,'” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “He’s heading to Tulsa for that huge rally indoor tomorrow night. He’s threatened protesters who may come out there. How do you think history, based on what’s going on right now, will judge his handling of this very, very important moment?”
“I think history records him as being the worst president that we’ve seen in this country,” said Johnson. “I think by far, not only the tone he has set, the level of incompetence that he’s displayed. His unwillingness to see images outside of in the mirror. History will not be kind.”
“But I’m more concerned with, will our democracy be able to survive if we have to endure another four years of this?” continued Johnson. “That’s why the narrative has to shift from protests to the polling place in November. It is not only about this administration. It’s up and down the ticket … we need system and structural change that comes from public policy. And we only get there if we have policymakers who walk into office with that level of value for the change that we want to see.”
“We are at a juncture where there is corporate acknowledgment, cultural interest and policy opportunity,” added Johnson. “Now, it is up for us as citizens across this country to seize upon this moment, not allow this to be a temporary reality but a permanent fix.”
Watch below:
CNN
CNN
Arizona man who lost family to COVID-19 tells CNN reporter that he won’t wear a mask because it’s a ‘placebo’
An Arizona man who has lost family members to the novel coronavirus is nonetheless insisting that we won't wear a face mask because it is a "placebo" that doesn't prevent the spread of the disease.
Despite the fact that scientists recommend wearing face masks to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the man told CNN reporter Kyung Lah that he didn't feel the need to wear one.
"Right now there's coronavirus, but Arizona's handling it bad and they don't seem to care," he said. "We're kind of, like, free and open and we don't have a lot of restrictions here, so this is going to continue to get worse until they do something about it."
CNN
Trump is ‘covering up’ America’s COVID-19 deaths: NYT’s Charles Blow
New York Times columnist Charles Blow on Friday accused President Donald Trump of costing Americans' lives by once again downplaying the threat posed by the novel coronavirus.
Even as new cases surge in states like Florida, Texas, California, and Arizona, Trump has claimed that the virus is "dying out" and said he doesn't believe there will be a second wave of infections this fall.
Blow said that Trump's cavalier attitude toward the virus shows that he's largely indifferent to Americans who are suffering because of the disease.
"American citizens are dying, and the president is not doing enough to prevent those people from dying," he said. "These are human beings. They're not -- they're not disposable, they're not collateral damage. They're dying, and it's the president who's letting them die. It's the president who is covering up about the fact they're dying."