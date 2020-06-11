Trump declares Dems ‘domestic terrorists,’ ‘ugly anarchists,’ ‘antifa’ and ‘radical left’ – and that was just today

President Donald Trump’s base is actually shrinking. Just five months away from the election he’s doing his best to lose voters rather than gain them, in the frivolous belief that a strong base, however small, will always turn out for him and win his re-election.

There’s no question Trump’s base, however small, is devoted. But a slew of polls over the past week show support dropping. Bigly. In some polls, by as much as 14 points overall.

And yet Trump is working hard to offend anyone who’s not already part of his base – even Republicans – but especially Democrats.

In the past week, as his poll numbers went down, his extreme attacks on Democrats went up.

Trump has labeled Democrats “domestic terrorists,” anarchists,” “Antifa,” “agitators,” and the “radical left.” And all that was just over the span of a few hours, today.

Some examples. (Note: not a word of anything Trump has said in these tweets is true.)

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Anarchists just took over Seattle and the Liberal Democrat Governor just said he knows “nothing about that”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Sleepy Joe Biden refuses to leave his basement “sanctuary” and tell his Radical Left BOSSES that they are heading in the wrong direction. Tell them to get out of Seattle now. Liberal Governor @JayInslee is looking “the fool”. LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Our great National Guard Troops who took care of the area around the White House could hardly believe how easy it was. “A walk in the park”, one said. The protesters, agitators, anarchists (ANTIFA), and others, were handled VERY easily by the Guard, D.C. Police, & S.S. GREAT JOB! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Not a single Republican elected official has denounced any of these attacks.