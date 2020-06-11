Trump defends his tweets by praising ‘very tough’ politician — who urged Philadelphia to ‘vote white’

Quantcast
President Donald Trump on Thursday defending his tweets by citing an infamous Philadelphia mayor and police chief.

Trump was interviewed by Fox News personality Harris Faulkner, who asked him specifically about one of his tweets.

The line, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” was infamously said by then-Miami Police Chief Walter Headley in 1967.

But Trump claimed he got the line from former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo, whose statue was torn down by protesters.

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, did not thank it looked any better coming from Rizzo.

