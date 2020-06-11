Trump defends his tweets by praising ‘very tough’ politician — who urged Philadelphia to ‘vote white’

President Donald Trump on Thursday defending his tweets by citing an infamous Philadelphia mayor and police chief.

Trump was interviewed by Fox News personality Harris Faulkner, who asked him specifically about one of his tweets.

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The line, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” was infamously said by then-Miami Police Chief Walter Headley in 1967.

But Trump claimed he got the line from former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo, whose statue was torn down by protesters.

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, did not thank it looked any better coming from Rizzo.

oh cool the Frank Rizzo defense https://t.co/VZk38M0hak — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t think this is gonna play all that well in the Philly ‘burbs that his campaign devoted so much effort to in 2016. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 12, 2020