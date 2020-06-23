Trump deluged in mockery after tweeting that ‘washed up creepster’ Bolton should be in jail

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted a rant against “washed up Creepster” John Bolton, calling him a “lowlife” and saying he should be in jail for leaking classified information in his tell-all book.

Washed up Creepster John Bolton is a lowlife who should be in jail, money seized, for disseminating, for profit, highly Classified information. Remember what they did to the young submarine sailor, but did nothing to Crooked Hillary. I ended up pardoning him – It wasn’t fair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

The president was promptly dogpiled by commenters on social media, many of them asking why Trump had hired Bolton as National Security Adviser if he was such a lowlife.

Just because it’s true, and makes you look incompetent and weak, doesn’t make it “classified.” — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 23, 2020

I don’t know about you but when I hear the term “creepster,” my initial thoughts are a man who parties with Jeffrey Epstein and who was accused of raping a 13 year old girl. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) June 23, 2020

What does that say about the guy that hired him? Knowing full well he was the wrong guy for the job — John (@DotDotDot_John) June 23, 2020

You still remember who he is? Good for you, Donny! pic.twitter.com/FAdqmPS4YP — (@OwnRules) June 23, 2020

PREDICTABLE NARCISSISTIC RAGE Trump's narcissism takes a predictable course. Whenever anyone criticizes him or goes against him in some way, he then sets about scorning & demonizing that person in a very public manner. He has been doing this his entire life. It's sick & toxic. — MURRAY (@murray_nyc) June 23, 2020

"Washed up creepster" Donald Trump is projecting again — The Hardy Report Podcast (@EdwardTHardy) June 23, 2020

