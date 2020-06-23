Trump deluged in mockery after tweeting that ‘washed up creepster’ Bolton should be in jail
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted a rant against “washed up Creepster” John Bolton, calling him a “lowlife” and saying he should be in jail for leaking classified information in his tell-all book.
Washed up Creepster John Bolton is a lowlife who should be in jail, money seized, for disseminating, for profit, highly Classified information. Remember what they did to the young submarine sailor, but did nothing to Crooked Hillary. I ended up pardoning him – It wasn’t fair!
The president was promptly dogpiled by commenters on social media, many of them asking why Trump had hired Bolton as National Security Adviser if he was such a lowlife.
Just because it’s true, and makes you look incompetent and weak, doesn’t make it “classified.”
I don’t know about you but when I hear the term “creepster,” my initial thoughts are a man who parties with Jeffrey Epstein and who was accused of raping a 13 year old girl.
What does that say about the guy that hired him? Knowing full well he was the wrong guy for the job
You still remember who he is? Good for you, Donny! pic.twitter.com/FAdqmPS4YP
PREDICTABLE NARCISSISTIC RAGE
Trump's narcissism takes a predictable course. Whenever anyone criticizes him or goes against him in some way, he then sets about scorning & demonizing that person in a very public manner. He has been doing this his entire life. It's sick & toxic.
"Washed up creepster"
Donald Trump is projecting again
Bolton's book blew you away! pic.twitter.com/u9bY7msQGe
This tweet hasn’t aged well.https://t.co/aI1A2C8Zx0 https://t.co/GDLjC6RMky
