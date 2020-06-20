Trump denies responsibility for firing SDNY’s Berman despite Barr letter: ‘I wasn’t involved’

The president of the United States on Saturday disputed his own Attorney General’s account of the controversial firing of a top federal prosecutor.

On Saturday, Attorney General Bill Barr said that Trump had fired Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

“Unfortunately, with your statement last night, you have chosen public spectacle over public service. Because you have declared that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the president to remove you as of today, and he has done so,” Barr wrote in a publicly released letter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters as he departed the White House for a campaign rally in Tulsa, Trump disputed Barr’s account.

President Trump just told reporters at the White House that he's "not involved" with the firing of US Attorney Berman. Trump said it's up to Attorney General Bill Barr — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) June 20, 2020

HOW CAN THIS BE RECONCILED WITH BARR'S STATEMENT THAT TRUMP FIRED BERMAN??? https://t.co/HxQewRzMzf — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT