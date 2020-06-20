Quantcast
Trump denies responsibility for firing SDNY’s Berman despite Barr letter: ‘I wasn’t involved’

Published

2 hours ago

on

The president of the United States on Saturday disputed his own Attorney General’s account of the controversial firing of a top federal prosecutor.

On Saturday, Attorney General Bill Barr said that Trump had fired Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

“Unfortunately, with your statement last night, you have chosen public spectacle over public service. Because you have declared that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the president to remove you as of today, and he has done so,” Barr wrote in a publicly released letter.

Speaking to reporters as he departed the White House for a campaign rally in Tulsa, Trump disputed Barr’s account.

Breaking Banner

Geoffrey Berman reverses course — now says he will leave SDNY ‘effective immediately’

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

The question of who is leading the DOJ's Southern District of New York appeared to be settled on Saturday after Georffrey Berman announced he would be immediately vacating his position.

There was a question as to whether he had been legally fired after Donald Trump disputed AG Bill Barr's claims that the president had fired Berman.

“In light of A. G. Barr’s decision to respect the normal operation of law and have Deputy U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss become Acting U.S. Attorney, I will be leaving the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, effective immediately," Berman said in a statement released Saturday.

Breaking Banner

Trump supporters gather for Tulsa rally — with few wearing coronavirus masks or social distancing

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

A defiant Donald Trump prepared for his first rally in months Saturday as supporters swatted away coronavirus concerns to hear the US president's campaign message, even as some on his advance team tested positive for COVID-19.

Thousands of supporters filed into the indoor arena where Trump aims to revive his election fortunes after several bruising weeks, and despite the rally emerging as a flashpoint in the pandemic era.

Streets outside the BOK Arena were crowded with Trump supporters, many in red "Make America Great Again" hats or T-shirts, but very few wore masks and there was little social distancing, even though coronavirus cases have recently been skyrocketing in Oklahoma.

Breaking Banner

‘Berman is still the US Attorney for SDNY’: Legal experts conclude Trump screwed up firing with statement to the press

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

The bizarre saga over who is in control of the DOJ's Southern District of New York continued on Saturday.

On Friday evening, the Department of Justice put out a statement claiming that U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman would be stepping down from leading the SDNY.

But the office put out a statement later Friday evening saying that was not true and denying he had resigned.

