Trump denounced after claiming Black jobs success — after Black unemployment doubled

President Donald Trump sang his own praises on Twitter after ordering Black Lives Matter protesters be dispursed so that he could score a photo-op outside the White House.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Trump said that no president, other than Abraham Lincoln, has done more from the Black community than him.

My Admin has done more for the Black Community than any President since Abraham Lincoln. Passed Opportunity Zones with @SenatorTimScott, guaranteed funding for HBCU’s, School Choice, passed Criminal Justice Reform, lowest Black unemployment, poverty, and crime rates in history… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

Trump’s comment ignores the work President Lyndon B. Johnson did in his promise to pass national civil rights legislation in 1964 when lobbied by Black activists, including Dr. Marth Luther King Jr. Efforts to register African-American voters in the South were still blocked.

In 1965, Johnson held a rare joint session of Congress after a voting rights activist was killed by an Alabama sheriff’s deputy.

“The bill that I am presenting to you will be known as a civil rights bill. But, in a larger sense, most of the program I am recommending is a civil rights program. Its object is to open the city of hope to all people of all races,” said Johnson.

He implored Congress to pass a Voting Rights Act with actual teeth.

Trump also claimed that Black unemployment was the best because of him. In fact, Black unemployment has ballooned to 16.7 percent, which is approaching 2007 recession levels.

Twitter responded to Trump’s claims with their own fact-checks and attacks.

More than 100,000 Americans have died. Unemployment is skyrocketing. People are struggling to keep a roof over the heads & put food on the table. Black Americans are still being killed by the police. How does Trump lead? By encouraging violence against peaceful protesters. — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) June 2, 2020

Nah & show the part you did pic.twitter.com/Rs5sm7onlP — Yuri Thomas (@YuriThomas99) June 2, 2020

You pretended President Obama wasn’t from here. You cursed out black football players. You smeared the Central Park Five. You hate black people. Just admit it, you small minded racist! — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 2, 2020

Someone slept through first grade history class lol — Hamberdlerer PhD (@Hamberdlerer) June 2, 2020

Probably not a good idea to brag about unemployment rates right now… — Josh (@jssharon161) June 2, 2020

The thing about liars is they lie. — Fohtohgirl💎 (@fohtohgirl) June 2, 2020

Trump thinks of us Black People in terms of MONEY. Property. Not Lives. — Emmanuel Blimie (@esblimie) June 2, 2020

Aside from being an excellent role model for Black kids around the country and advocating for meaningful dialogue about race, Obama did ALL the heavy lifting for Black unemployment before trump tanked it. pic.twitter.com/Yeu1aNEVsl — Daniel Gerling (@danielgerling) June 2, 2020

do not speak on black lives matter if you’re a trump supporter, trump goes against all and every movement if it deals with a different race, fuck y’all — sophia (@2turntsoph) June 2, 2020

….there are so many!

“Shithole countries”, “brown people”, etc.

Trump has also demonstrated a dislike, in general, for black ppl. THAT goes back to the 1970s.

I’ve observed this man since the 1980s, there’s so much information out there about his life. — Siddha (@Siddhalee) June 2, 2020

OK "black community", what's been the best part of Trump's "presidency"? -Racist klanpaign rallies?

-Flashing the white power sign?

-Defending white supremacists?

-Support of Confederate statues?

-Taking away food stamps?

-Taking away healthcare?

-Escalated racial tensions? https://t.co/c1o3Ly1ogp pic.twitter.com/Yh5OAL0JDI — LA Resists 🌊 (@LALewman) June 2, 2020

