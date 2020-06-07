Trump DHS chief denies ‘systemic racism’: Black people just ‘feel slighted’ by police killings

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf argued over the weekend that there is no “systemic racism problem with law enforcement.”

Wolf made the remarks on ABC News after George Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked days of protests.

“George Floyd isn’t the only black American that was killed by police,” ABC’s Martha Raddatz explained to Wolf on Sunday. “In fact, black Americans are killed by police at more than twice the rate of white Americans.”

“Do you think there is a problem with systemic racism in policing in the United States?” she asked.

“I do not think that we have a systemic racism problem with law enforcement officers across this country,” Wolf said. “Do I acknowledge that there are some law enforcement officers that abuse their job? Yes.”

“I would say there are individuals in every profession across this country that probably abuse their authority and their power,” he added. “We need to hold them accountable. Can we do better? Can we do more? Can we continue to do more in the law enforcement arena outreach to our community, particularly those that those that feel slighted? Absolutely.”

Watch the video below from ABC.