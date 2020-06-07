Trump DHS chief denies ‘systemic racism’: Black people just ‘feel slighted’ by police killings
Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf argued over the weekend that there is no “systemic racism problem with law enforcement.”
Wolf made the remarks on ABC News after George Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked days of protests.
“George Floyd isn’t the only black American that was killed by police,” ABC’s Martha Raddatz explained to Wolf on Sunday. “In fact, black Americans are killed by police at more than twice the rate of white Americans.”
“Do you think there is a problem with systemic racism in policing in the United States?” she asked.
“I do not think that we have a systemic racism problem with law enforcement officers across this country,” Wolf said. “Do I acknowledge that there are some law enforcement officers that abuse their job? Yes.”
“I would say there are individuals in every profession across this country that probably abuse their authority and their power,” he added. “We need to hold them accountable. Can we do better? Can we do more? Can we continue to do more in the law enforcement arena outreach to our community, particularly those that those that feel slighted? Absolutely.”
Attorney General Barr denies tear gassing protesters: ‘Pepper spray is not a chemical irritant’
Attorney General William Barr on Sunday insisted that federal forces did not technically use "tear gas" on protesters outside the White House because pepper spray is not a "chemical irritant."
In an interview on CBS, Barr said that it was a coincidence that the area around the White House was forcefully cleared of protesters minutes before President Donald Trump walked outside the grounds for a photo op last week.
"Three of my colleagues were there," CBS host Margaret Brennan explained to Barr. "They did not see projectiles being thrown."
"I was there," Barr replied. "They were thrown. I saw them thrown."
Trump ridiculed for meltdown on Gen. Colin Powell after CNN appearance: ‘Cadet Bone Spurs says what?’
As might be expected, Donald Trump did not care for the comments made by former Secretary of State Colin Powell on CNN Sunday morning -- including his endorsement of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, so the president lashed out on Twitter.
With Powell calling out the president for his treatment of Gold Star families and accusing bthe president of being a "liar" Trump tweeted back,"Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden. Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction?” They didn’t, but off we went to WAR!"
‘A pack of animals’: White House trade adviser blames looters for destroying Trump’s economy
White House economic adviser Peter Navarro said on Sunday that looters and rioters are "bad hombres" and "a pack of animals."
During an interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked Navarro about the protests surrounding the White House, which have been mostly peaceful.
"This morning, it's a very peaceful Sunday morning," Navarro said. "Yesterday, going to and from work, what I saw is many peaceful protesters but there were a lot of bad hombres out there as well ready to riot."
According to Navarro, Washington, D.C. "is a burnt out shell" because Mayor Muriel Bowser has been cautious about reopening the city during a pandemic.