Trump-endorsed NY Republican accused of voter fraud after allegedly lying about where he lives

Published

45 mins ago

on

On Thursday, WIVB News 4 Buffalo reported that Chris Jacobs, a real estate businessman and state senator running for the Republican nomination for New York’s 27th Congressional District, is the subject of a complaint to the Erie County District Attorney alleging voter fraud and election fraud.

According to the allegations, Jacobs registered to vote and cast a ballot in Orchard Park before actually closing on his house there, and that he listed the house in federal elections paperwork as his primary residence even though it was not. According to WIVB anchor Dave Greber, affidavits of private investigators and Jacobs’ neighbors state that Jacobs’ real primary residence is in the Albright neighborhood of Buffalo, which is in the 26th District, not the 27th.

Jacobs has denied the allegations and calls the complaint, “nothing more than a desperate political stunt made by someone who is about to lose an election.”

President Donald Trump endorsed Jacobs for the nomination last week, calling him a “Great Winner and Fighter for New York” who “will never let you down!”

New York’s 27th District, which encompasses most of the towns and rural areas between Buffalo and Rochester, is currently vacant. It used to be held by Rep. Chris Collins, the first sitting congressman to endorse Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Collins resigned last year before pleading guilty to insider trading.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
NYT editorial board warns Trump’s policies are ‘exporting’ coronavirus to other countries

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

On Thursday, The New York Times editorial board warned that President Donald Trump's policies are not only letting coronavirus spread in America, but "exporting" it abroad.

"The United States, with the largest number of coronavirus cases in the world, is now consciously spreading the pandemic beyond its borders by continuing to deport thousands of immigrants, many infected with the coronavirus, to poor countries ill equipped to cope with the disease," wrote the board.

2020 Election

Trump ‘meltdown’ expected after Fox News poll shows him losing by double digits

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Fox News released a new poll on Thursday showing President Donald Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by double digits in the 2020 presidential election.

In May, Fox News found Biden leading by 8 percentage points, 48% to 40%.

That lead expanded in the last month with the poll now finding Biden leading by 12 percentage points, 50% to 38%.

On the president's favorite social media platform, commentators predicted Trump would lash out at Fox News for broadcasting the results of a poll showing Trump losing.

Here's some of what people were saying.

https://twitter.com/denisewu/status/1273739339000774656

Schwarzenegger backs Gavin Newsom’s mask order — and says anyone who doesn’t is ‘an absolute moron’

Published

38 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

On Thursday, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger came out in favor of Gov. Gavin Newsom's order requiring masks in public — and said anyone trying to politicize the issue "is an absolute moron who can't read."

This is 100% the right move. This will help us beat this terrible virus. The science is unanimous - if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely. It’s not a political issue. Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can’t read. https://t.co/N0FmCwDU5w

