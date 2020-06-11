Trump fails to invite several Black law enforcement leaders to Dallas roundtable on ‘justice disparities’: report

On Thursday, President Donald Trump held a roundtable discussion in Dallas, Texas on “justice disparities” including Attorney General William Barr and several local law enforcement officials.

But as CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale noted, several key law enforcement officials in the area were not invited, including Dallas Chief of Police Reneé Hall, Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown, and Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot.

ADVERTISEMENT

All three of these officials are Black.

Here’s the White House list of attendees for the president’s Dallas roundtable this afternoon. (Dallas’s police chief, sheriff and DA, all of whom are black, weren’t invited.) pic.twitter.com/JpXnm2dttn — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 11, 2020

Trump has faced criticism for his handling of the police killing of George Floyd and the ensuing protests, threatening to send the military to control demonstrators.