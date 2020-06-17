Quantcast
Trump falsely claims COVID-19 is ‘dying out’ in Oklahoma — as cases ‘soar far above anything the state has seen so far’

2 mins ago

President Donald Trump told a Washington Post reporter Wednesday that he’s not worried about the coronavirus anymore because it’s “dying out.”

In a video posted by JM Rieger, Trump reveals that he believes that the numbers in Oklahoma, where he intends to hold a rally Saturday, are falling.

“If you look, the numbers are very minuscule compared to what it was,” Trump claimed.

It’s factually inaccurate, as Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases have a record spike in just 24 hours.

“State health officials said 259 more Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19 as Oklahoma’s case totals soar far above anything the state has seen so far,” said KOCO about the last 24 hours in the state. “The good news is hospitalizations and death rates still remain low.”

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, said that it’s a free society and people are free to stay home and not attend the rally. He does not account for whether those people who do attend the rally will then spread the virus to others they come in contact with.

Some have started mocking the rally with their own memes.

See the Trump interview below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
