Trump falsely claims that if we did not test for COVID there would not be any cases

Published

3 mins ago

on

At a speech in Wisconsin on Thursday, President Donald Trump doubled down on his opposition to expanded COVID-19 testing, once again seeming to suggest that not testing is a way to reduce the number of cases.

“If we didn’t wanna test, or if we didn’t test, we wouldn’t have cases,” said Trump. “But we have cases because we test.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Texas AG Paxton to face criminal trial for felony securities fraud

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Years after it was sent to Harris County, the criminal case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will move back to his native Collin County, a Harris County judge ruled Thursday.

Paxton, a Republican, was indicted in 2015 on felony securities fraud charges, but the case has yet to go to trial as side battles persist over the venue where he will be tried and the amount the special prosecutors will be paid.

[See a full timeline of Paxton’ legal drama.]

A judge moved Paxton’s case to Harris County years ago, after prosecutors said they could not get a fair trial in Collin County, Paxton’s home and former district from his time in the state Legislature. His wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, now represents the region.

Congress may pass another stimulus bill. Here’s what that means for you

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

With unemployment continuing to rise, President Donald Trump told a reporter at the White House that he plans on supporting another stimulus bill.
