Trump falsely claims that if we did not test for COVID there would not be any cases
At a speech in Wisconsin on Thursday, President Donald Trump doubled down on his opposition to expanded COVID-19 testing, once again seeming to suggest that not testing is a way to reduce the number of cases.
“If we didn’t wanna test, or if we didn’t test, we wouldn’t have cases,” said Trump. “But we have cases because we test.”
Trump offers some appallingly ignorant commentary on coronavirus: "If we didn't wanna test, or if we didn't test, we wouldn't have cases. But we have cases because we test."
This is false. Covid cases would exist even if we didn't test for them, they would just be misdiagnosed. pic.twitter.com/YajvA6oZlL
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2020
