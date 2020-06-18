Trump fan refuses to wear mask on a plane — then whines when passengers yell at him for causing a delay

Trump supporter Brandon Straka, a self-described former liberal who has spent the last several years urging minorities to “walk away” from the Democratic Party, caused a major incident this week when he refused to wear a face mask on an American Airlines flight.
Forbes reports that Straka refused to wear a mask on a Wednesday flight from New York to Seattle even after being asked to do so by customer service agents, flight attendants, and even the plane’s captain.
In fact, Straka even refused to wear a mask when a flight attendant offered to give him one.
In an interview with Forbes, Straka says that he then got yelled at by his fellow passengers after his refusal to wear a mask caused a delay in the flight.
“It became uncomfortable,” he said. “People were shouting. One said, ‘There is always one… person.’ Another guy said, ‘You’re selfish.'”
A crew member then told Straka that he would have to get off the flight if he refused to wear a mask, and the Trump-supporting passenger decided to disembark.
“I felt that, ‘I’m not somebody who succumbs to peer pressure, [but] I wasn’t going to sit on plane and get arrested,'” he explained to Forbes.
Straka also tells Forbes that he believes wearing a mask is “inhibiting” and “extremely uncomfortable.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.