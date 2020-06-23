Trump fans in Arizona argue with MSNBC reporter over wearing masks: ‘It’s about the hypocrisy’

“It’s not about the mask,” one woman replied. “It’s about the hypocrisy. The hypocrisy that it’s okay for tens of thousands of people to go and riot, to go and protest. But you can not have a group of a thousand, and this is not okay?”
“Are you concerned about your own health?” the MSNBC correspondent pressed.
“I am not,” the woman replied before being interrupted by another Trump fan.
“Why don’t you cover the protesters and ask why they aren’t wearing a mask?” the man asked Hillyard.
“Yeah!” the woman agreed.
Hillyard noted that many of the protesters at Black Lives Matter events “are wearing masks.”
“I’m asking you a question,” the man ranted.
“I’m asking you,” Hillyard said.
“I’m asking you a question,” the Trump supporter said again. “Why isn’t the liberal news media focusing on them not wearing any masks?”
“Can I ask you, sir?” Hillyard tried again. “Why not you yourself?”
“I’m asking you a question,” the man insisted. “You didn’t answer my question. Answer my question first.”
After someone shouted an expletive at Hillyard, he ended the live shot.
While New York City may be entering Phase 2 of reopening, none of the women of "The View" feel safe enough to go back into the world, even young and healthy co-host Meghan McCain.
Joy Behar explained that the most exciting thing she does is hop in the car and drive around looking at people not wearing masks.
Sunny Hostin said that she's not that comfortable going out and fears New York becoming one of the 26 states that are now on the rise again.
"I think I'm going to wait it out. I'm just going to bunker-in like the president," Hostin said to laughter.
"If it was safe I would join you, Joy," McCain said about riding around town. "I would be happy to get in a car with you and look at people without masks. It's so interesting because I'm sure just like the rest of you ladies I have friends in my life will not leave their home so scared. Then I know people who are COVID truthers, who are not social distancing. I'm not interacting with them. Part of this is misinformation. Talking about President Trump saying he slowed down the testing, he didn't slow down the testing. There's a lot of confusion. I'm worried about the spikes in other states. There's so much unknown. I really don't want to get this virus. I don't think anybody does. It can be really dangerous. You see people who have lost 30 pounds, people who have died. We just don't know enough. as much as I would literally let Joy amputate my foot live on television to get back in the studio and back in real life, it's just not safe. We just have to deal with it. I'm sorry. I miss everyone like crazy. I hate doing it this way."
As Europe begins to see a light at the end of the tunnel in regards to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. is still struggling to get its outbreak under control. Instead of ramping up the fight, President Trump has downplayed the threat, saying recently that the uptick in new cases is due to increased testing. But as the Washington Post's Aaron Blake points out, the data doesn't back up that claim.
"Trump’s commentary is increasingly at odds with GOP allies in the hardest-hit states — the ones most familiar with and accountable for the problem," Blake writes.
"To break it down to its most basic level, if this was just about testing, the percentage of positive tests would be declining," he continues. "But it’s not — and that’s particularly the case in a trio of emerging hot spots: Arizona, Florida and Texas."