Trump fans in Arizona argue with MSNBC reporter over wearing masks: ‘It’s about the hypocrisy’

Supporters waiting outside President Donald Trump’s event in Arizona on Tuesday became angry with an MSNBC reporter after he asked them why they refused to wear face masks.

While reporting from Phoenix, where Trump is expected to speak inside a church, MSNBC’s Vaughn Hillyard attempted to get some insight into why the president’s fans were opposed to wearing masks.

“Do you mind if I ask you guys, why not wear a mask?” Hillyard asked the group of supporters.

“It’s not about the mask,” one woman replied. “It’s about the hypocrisy. The hypocrisy that it’s okay for tens of thousands of people to go and riot, to go and protest. But you can not have a group of a thousand, and this is not okay?”

“Are you concerned about your own health?” the MSNBC correspondent pressed.

“I am not,” the woman replied before being interrupted by another Trump fan.

“Why don’t you cover the protesters and ask why they aren’t wearing a mask?” the man asked Hillyard.

“Yeah!” the woman agreed.

Hillyard noted that many of the protesters at Black Lives Matter events “are wearing masks.”

“I’m asking you a question,” the man ranted.

“I’m asking you,” Hillyard said.

“I’m asking you a question,” the Trump supporter said again. “Why isn’t the liberal news media focusing on them not wearing any masks?”

“Can I ask you, sir?” Hillyard tried again. “Why not you yourself?”

“I’m asking you a question,” the man insisted. “You didn’t answer my question. Answer my question first.”

After someone shouted an expletive at Hillyard, he ended the live shot.

Watch the video below from MSNBC.