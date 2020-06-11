Trump ‘fell in love’ with Kim Jong Un after ‘beautiful’ letters — but now North Korea is breaking up with him: report

North Korea is reportedly spurning future diplomacy with President Donald Trump.

“I was really tough and so was he, and we went back and forth. And then we fell in love, OK? No, really, he wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters. We fell in love,” Trump told the crowd at a campaign rally in 2018.

Reuters reporter David Brunnstrom reports that North Korea state media is reporting a breakdown in diplomacy.

“North Korea says sees no improvement in relations to be made by maintaining relationship between Kim and Trump. N.Korea says will build up more reliable force to confront U.S. military threats,” Brunnstrom reported, citing KCNA.

Here is his full thread:

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon said on KCNA U.S. policy proves Washington remains a long-term threat to the North Korean people and Pyongyang will build up more reliable forces to confront U.S. military threats. — David Brunnstrom (@davidbrunnstrom) June 11, 2020

Ri said in retrospect the Trump administration appears to have been focusing on only scoring political points while seeking to isolate and suffocate North Korea, and threatening it with preemptive nuclear strikes and regime change. — David Brunnstrom (@davidbrunnstrom) June 11, 2020

