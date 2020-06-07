Trump finally admits that his poll numbers are failing

President Donald Trump finally reached realized and recognized that he has a problem.

In a Sunday tweet, he admitted that his poll numbers are in the toilet. A new poll was released by the Wall Street Journal over the weekend showing him eight points down nationally, but more importantly, Trump is losing by at least eight points in key swing states.

The reason for the catastrophic numbers, however, has nothing to do with accepting his own flaws about Black protesters and failures in the COVID-19 crisis. Instead, he blamed the Democrats.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I wasn’t constantly harassed for three years by fake and illegal investigations, Russia, Russia, Russia, and the Impeachment Hoax, I’d be up by 25 points on Sleepy Joe and the Do Nothing Democrats. Very unfair, but it is what it is!!!” Trump tweeted.