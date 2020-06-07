Quantcast
Trump finally admits that his poll numbers are failing

1 min ago

President Donald Trump finally reached realized and recognized that he has a problem.

In a Sunday tweet, he admitted that his poll numbers are in the toilet. A new poll was released by the Wall Street Journal over the weekend showing him eight points down nationally, but more importantly, Trump is losing by at least eight points in key swing states.

The reason for the catastrophic numbers, however, has nothing to do with accepting his own flaws about Black protesters and failures in the COVID-19 crisis. Instead, he blamed the Democrats.

“If I wasn’t constantly harassed for three years by fake and illegal investigations, Russia, Russia, Russia, and the Impeachment Hoax, I’d be up by 25 points on Sleepy Joe and the Do Nothing Democrats. Very unfair, but it is what it is!!!” Trump tweeted.


Trump campaign desperately searching for ways to change the subject: report

18 mins ago

June 7, 2020

Axios reported Sunday that the White House is desperately searching for a "new theme" as they continue to alienate key voters with attacks on Black Lives Matter protesters.

Another poll was released over the weekend showing former Vice President Joe Biden leading nationally by eight points and leading in swing states by eight points as well.

"They're deeply concerned about 'brutal' internal polling for the president in the aftermath of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd's killing," said Axios.

Mitt Romney joins Christian group marching in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in Washignton

44 mins ago

June 7, 2020

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has been among the least popular Republicans to President Donald Trump's White House and his solidarity with Black Lives Matter likely won't score him any points with them Sunday.

"We need to end violence and brutality and ensure people understand that Black lives matter," Romney told Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson as he marched with a protective mask on.

Moments later, Romney tweeted out a selfie of himself in the crowd, saying "Black Lives Matter."

https://twitter.com/MittRomney/status/1269758561720156160

“During this fight, I've seen a lot of changing, in the way you feel about me, and in the way I feel about yous...I guess what I'm trying to say, is that if I can change, and you can change, everybody can change!” Romney said to NBC News.

‘Shut the hell up’: ESPN host drops expletives in take down of Ben Carson telling NFL players not to kneel

53 mins ago

June 7, 2020

ESPN host LZ Granderson unleashed on Ben Carson in a CNN interview Sunday after the Housing and Urban Development secretary for saying NFL players have no business kneeling during the National Anthem. It's a protest that has angered conservatives, who believe that not standing for the Anthem is unAmerican.

"My personal feeling is if those players were to come out and say, 'We love our nation. We are patriots. We love our flag. We honor the memory of those who died to give us our freedom. But we are protesting some of the brutality that has occurred, and that's why we are doing this.' I think it would solve the problem," Carson said.

