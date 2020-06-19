Trump gives ‘rare admission’ about mail-in voting and his political future

Speaking to POLITICO’s Alex Isenstadt this Friday, President Trump railed against mail-in voting, calling it the biggest threat to his reelection campaign. He also took a few shots at his 2020 election opponent, Joe Biden.

“The president’s assertion that mail-in voting will endanger his reelection comes as states across the country are rushing to accommodate remote voting in response to the coronavirus pandemic,” Isenstadt writes. “Millions of voters could be disenfranchised if they decide to stay home on Election Day rather than risk contracting the virus at crowded polling stations.” ADVERTISEMENT

In the interview, Trump offered a rare admission of uncertainty about his political future.

“My biggest risk is that we don’t win lawsuits,” Trump said. “We have many lawsuits going all over. And if we don’t win those lawsuits, I think — I think it puts the election at risk.”

He also made it clear that anyone who’s not on board with his messaging will pay a hefty political price.

“If they don’t embrace, they’re going to lose, because, you know, I have a very hard base,” Trump said, speaking of Senate Republicans. “I have the strongest base people have ever seen.”

Read the full interview over at POLITICO.