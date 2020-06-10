Trump hasn’t suggested any police reform he would support — and that puts Senate Republicans in a bind: CNN

On CNN Wednesday, correspondent Abby Phillip noted a key obstacle to police reform at the federal level: the president hasn’t even articulated what he will support.

“I don’t know how close the two parties are,” said Phillip. “One thing you did hear the press secretary say today is that one of the ideas that has been thrown around about qualified immunity, it would hold police officers viable for violating other people’s rights, the president is not interested in rolling that back.”

“I think we’ve heard a lot of what the president is not interested in. We have not heard very much about what he would support,” said Phillip. “However, it does seem that this is being led by Senate Republicans, and the big question will be, will the president be willing to get behind whatever they put together? They are staking out a pretty firm line on supporting police. So I think it might be challenging to find some proposals that will make the president happy, that will make him believe that he is able to back reform without seeming to undermine police officers.”

Watch below: