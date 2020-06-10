Trump hasn’t suggested any police reform he would support — and that puts Senate Republicans in a bind: CNN
On CNN Wednesday, correspondent Abby Phillip noted a key obstacle to police reform at the federal level: the president hasn’t even articulated what he will support.
“I don’t know how close the two parties are,” said Phillip. “One thing you did hear the press secretary say today is that one of the ideas that has been thrown around about qualified immunity, it would hold police officers viable for violating other people’s rights, the president is not interested in rolling that back.”
“I think we’ve heard a lot of what the president is not interested in. We have not heard very much about what he would support,” said Phillip. “However, it does seem that this is being led by Senate Republicans, and the big question will be, will the president be willing to get behind whatever they put together? They are staking out a pretty firm line on supporting police. So I think it might be challenging to find some proposals that will make the president happy, that will make him believe that he is able to back reform without seeming to undermine police officers.”
CNN lawyer mocks Trump campaign’s demand to retract poll – and explains ‘how free speech works’
CNN's legal department sent a letter in response to the threats from President Donald Trump's campaign over their recent poll showing the president losing handily to Vice President Joe Biden.
"To my knowledge, this is the first time in its 40 year history that CNN had been threatened with legal action because an American politician or campaign did not like CNN's polling results," the letter begins.
Trump, who spent the first part of the Black Lives Matter protests in the White House bunker, has been trying to show himself as a strong and powerful leader. Critics question the campaign's complaints because the freakout flies in the face of Trump's tough-guy persona.
Trump ‘has done a whole lot more than Democrats have ever done’ for civil rights: Kayleigh McEnany
At Wednesday's White House briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany cast President Donald Trump as a civil rights president.
"There are injustices that we have seen, clearly. That tape of George Floyd was inexcusable, gut-wrenching, difficult to watch," said McEnany. "We recognize those injustices ... but this president knows fundamentally that most police officers are good."
Asked whether Trump intends to take any action on police violence, McEnany said, "this president has done a whole lot more than Democrats have ever done when it comes to rectifying injustices."
Democrats were uniformly in control of Congress and the White House during the bipartisan passage of the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act, and the Fair Housing Act, among other landmark legislation. Trump has also presided over some modest reforms of the criminal justice system, most notably the FIRST STEP Act; however, his administration has also rolled back a number of other policies including reform of forensic science, housing discrimination law, restrictions on police militarization, and the rights of campus sexual assault survivors.
GOP ‘cowardice’ hits new low after they refuse to condemn Trump’s smear of hospitalized protester: CNN’s Berman
CNN's John Berman on Wednesday went off on Republican lawmakers who couldn't even be bothered to condemn President Donald Trump's smear of a hospitalized protester who cracked his skull on the pavement after being shoved by Buffalo police.
While discussing the president's tweet attacking 75-year-old Martin Gugino as a potential "antifa provocateur" who may have intentionally got himself hurt as part of a "set up" against police, CNN's Alisyn Camerota showed a graphic of all the Republican lawmakers who refused to comment on it.