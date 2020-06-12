Trump hates the idea of delivering the GOP acceptance speech to a crowd of people wearing masks: report

On Friday, The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump dislikes the idea of giving his acceptance speech for the GOP renomination to a crowd of people wearing masks.

“The president has remarked to allies in recent days that thousands of people protesting police brutality in cities across the country have disregarded social distancing guidelines and many have not worn masks,” said the report. “He also has told some that he does not believe his supporters will contract the disease at the convention — although guests at his Tulsa rally will be asked to hold the campaign blameless should they become ill after attending.”

“Aides who have talked to him about masks say he is derisive about their ability to prevent the spread of the virus — as federal health officials say they do — and does not like the idea of looking out during his address at a room filled with masked people,” continued the report.

“The Republican National Committee announced Thursday night that it would change the location of its quadrennial event after officials in North Carolina refused to guarantee that President Trump could accept his nomination in a packed arena in Charlotte,” said the report. “Officials there, who long planned to host the event, cited continued concerns about the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 110,000 Americans this year, but Trump and the RNC were insistent that he be allowed to speak before a crowded arena, with masks optional.”

