Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump hates the idea of delivering the GOP acceptance speech to a crowd of people wearing masks: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump dislikes the idea of giving his acceptance speech for the GOP renomination to a crowd of people wearing masks.

“The president has remarked to allies in recent days that thousands of people protesting police brutality in cities across the country have disregarded social distancing guidelines and many have not worn masks,” said the report. “He also has told some that he does not believe his supporters will contract the disease at the convention — although guests at his Tulsa rally will be asked to hold the campaign blameless should they become ill after attending.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Aides who have talked to him about masks say he is derisive about their ability to prevent the spread of the virus — as federal health officials say they do — and does not like the idea of looking out during his address at a room filled with masked people,” continued the report.

“The Republican National Committee announced Thursday night that it would change the location of its quadrennial event after officials in North Carolina refused to guarantee that President Trump could accept his nomination in a packed arena in Charlotte,” said the report. “Officials there, who long planned to host the event, cited continued concerns about the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 110,000 Americans this year, but Trump and the RNC were insistent that he be allowed to speak before a crowded arena, with masks optional.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump hates the idea of delivering the GOP acceptance speech to a crowd of people wearing masks: report

Published

1 min ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

On Friday, The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump dislikes the idea of giving his acceptance speech for the GOP renomination to a crowd of people wearing masks.

"The president has remarked to allies in recent days that thousands of people protesting police brutality in cities across the country have disregarded social distancing guidelines and many have not worn masks," said the report. "He also has told some that he does not believe his supporters will contract the disease at the convention — although guests at his Tulsa rally will be asked to hold the campaign blameless should they become ill after attending."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Armed group protects Confederate statue in Kentucky: ‘This is our battle line’

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

On Friday, crowds of demonstrators gathered in Brandenburg, Kentucky — a small city west of Louisville — to protect a Confederate monument after local discussion of getting rid of it.

Local reporter Jessie Cohen posted images of the pro-Confederate demonstrators, many of whom arrived with weapons.

We just arrived in Bradenburg where the city is preparing for protestors to come to the confederate statue. There is talk about people tearing it down, while dozens of citizens have lined the streets to protect it @WHAS11 #nightteam pic.twitter.com/3TSO7CoZ5q

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Boris Johnson defends England’s racist past as UK boards up statues to protect them from protesters

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said a wave of anti-racism protests across Britain had been "hijacked by extremists", as fears mounted about clashes between activists and far-right groups, and vandalism spread.

Several statues were boarded up as a precaution, including one of World War II leader Winston Churchill and the Cenotaph war memorial in central London, after previous damage.

In Liverpool, street signs of Penny Lane, which was immortalised in The Beatles' 1967 song, were daubed with graffiti claiming it was named after a slave trader.

In Bannockburn, central Scotland, a statue to king Robert the Bruce -- who led the Scots to victory against the English in 1314 -- was defaced, calling him a racist.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image