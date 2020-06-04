Trump hauls campaign team in for meeting as his standing ‘erodes in key battleground states’: report

President Donald Trump’s sliding poll numbers have left him in a precarious position electorally, and now Bloomberg is reporting that the president is hauling his campaign team in for a meeting to figure out how to stop the bleeding.

The meeting, which will include son-in-law Jared Kushner and campaign manager Brad Parscale, comes as the president has seen “his political standing erode in key battleground states,” sources tell Bloomberg.

Bloomberg’s sources say they expect the meeting will be “tense” and will feature “internal polls that show Trump performing poorly in politically competitive states across the country.”

The current Real Clear Politics average of national polls shows Trump losing to former Vice President Joe Biden by an average of nearly eight points.

While polls show Trump is much more competitive in swing states than on a national level, the Real Clear Politics averages of swing-state polls nonetheless show the president losing in Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania at this time.