Trump hauls campaign team in for meeting as his standing ‘erodes in key battleground states’: report
President Donald Trump’s sliding poll numbers have left him in a precarious position electorally, and now Bloomberg is reporting that the president is hauling his campaign team in for a meeting to figure out how to stop the bleeding.
The meeting, which will include son-in-law Jared Kushner and campaign manager Brad Parscale, comes as the president has seen “his political standing erode in key battleground states,” sources tell Bloomberg.
Bloomberg’s sources say they expect the meeting will be “tense” and will feature “internal polls that show Trump performing poorly in politically competitive states across the country.”
The current Real Clear Politics average of national polls shows Trump losing to former Vice President Joe Biden by an average of nearly eight points.
While polls show Trump is much more competitive in swing states than on a national level, the Real Clear Politics averages of swing-state polls nonetheless show the president losing in Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania at this time.
Pulitzer-winning historian issues dark warning about Trump’s GOP
Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum fears President Donald Trump and his Republican allies might complete their authoritarian transformation by stealing November's election.
Applebaum appeared Thursday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to discuss her latest column for The Atlantic, where she warns that Republicans have been complicit in Trump gathering authoritarian powers over democratic institutions -- and they may soon finalize that process.
"What would come next?" Applebaum said. "In a lot of liberalizing countries or countries that cease to be democracies, what comes next is the attempt to steal an election, and what I hope all Americans will be focused on over the next several months is will Trump and will the Republican Party collaborate in an attempt to steal this election?"
Stripping voting rights from felons is about politics, not punishment
In 2018 Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment ending the disenfranchisement of ex-convicts. Though it excluded people convicted of murder or sexual offenses, Amendment 4 restored voting rights to felons “after they complete all the terms of their sentence including parole or probation.”
Civil rights groups and prisoner rights groups celebrated the election result. In contrast, Republicans worried that allowing felons to vote would tilt Florida toward Democrats.
MSNBC’s Morning Joe scorches GOP senators for following Trump ‘over the cliff’ to election losses
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough hammered Senate Republicans for following President Donald Trump "over a cliff."
The "Morning Joe" host said the GOP had suffered losses in every election cycle since Trump won, and he said the president was a threat to his own party.
"All Republican incumbents who are endangered politicians," Scarborough said. "What bargain did they make that is worth following this man over the cliff? Who, right now, in early June, is on his way to losing in a landslide of his own?"
"These polls that we're going to show you in a minute are just a snapshot of where we are at the beginning of June," he added. "Things can change, but if they do change, it will be the first time in almost four years that elections have broken Donald Trump's way."