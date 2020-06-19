Trump holding ‘morale-boosting’ rallies during a pandemic is a sign his campaign is worried about re-election: CNN contributor
In an op-ed published at CNN this Friday, Stephen Collinson writes that at this point under the current political climate, any other person’s reelection chances would be doomed. But Donald Trump’s “supernatural political aura” is making analysts hesitant to write him off just yet.
“Part of the uncertainty about Trump’s prospects stems from the extraordinary nature of the times. The pandemic and the consequent economic disaster is unlikely to lead to predictable or necessarily logical consequences,” Collinson writes. “Taking the mood of the country is even more complicated than normal since most Americans have been shut at home for weeks.”
Ultimately, November’s election is still competitive, especially due to the “unshakable bond” Trump has with his supporters, Collinson writes.
“…many Republican strategists say it’s too soon to know how today’s climate will shape November but are optimistic that enthusiasm for Trump among his voters, as well as calls to ‘defund the police’ on the left, could boost Trump,” Collinson adds.
“And there is also no doubt — as his impeached conduct in Ukraine showed — the President will use every governmental power at his disposal — and many that are not — to tilt the election in his favor,” he writes.
For those baffled by the Trump’s choice to return to holding rallies even as a pandemic rages, the simple answer is that Trump needs a “morale-boosting, made-for-television show of support suggesting his political base is ready for battle in November” — which may be stark signal that things could go either way on Election Day.
CNN’s Sanjay Gupta reveals how many Trump Tulsa rally fans are likely to become COVID-19 ‘superspreaders’
Dr. Sanjay Gupta is among the many public health experts warning that President Donald Trump's Tulsa, Oklahoma rally will cause an uptick in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Currently, eight states are having an increase in coronavirus cases that are 50 percent or higher than in previous cases. Oklahoma, in particular, is experiencing a record number of cases, much larger than when the state shutdown with a shelter-in-place order. Their highest day came Thursday, with over 450 total cases. The previous high was the day before, with over 280 cases. Before noon on Friday, it was reported in Oklahoma that there were 352 new COVID-19 in the state.
Arara people of Brazilian Amazon ‘very worried’ as vulnerable tribe faces highest known COVID-19 infection rate in region
"President Bolsonaro is now overseeing the destruction both of a once-thriving people, and the rainforests they managed and looked after for millennia. Brazilian and international solidarity to resist this genocide is desperately needed."
As criticism of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's response to the coronavirus pandemic continues to stack up, global Indigenous rights advocates and the Arara people are raising new concerns that the crisis could devastate the recently-contacted tribe in the Xingu basin of the Amazon rainforest.
