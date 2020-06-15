Quantcast
Trump: If COVID-19 testing stops — the US won’t have coronavirus cases anymore

13 mins ago

President Donald Trump came up with his latest idea for how to reduce cases of the coronavirus in the United States: stop testing.

Speaking at a roundtable on “Fighting for America’s Seniors” on Monday, Trump remarked, “If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any.”

Vice President Mike Pence echoed the sentiment, according to the press pool report.

The tactic is similar to what China did earlier in the year where they ceased reporting cases of COVID-19 as well as fatalities of the virus.

Reporting the virus, however, does not cause the virus. The virus will exist whether or not people are tested and people will continue to die whether or not they are tested.

The president went on to say that the United States had defeated the virus.

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that testing made the United States “look bad.”

“Our testing is so much bigger and more advanced than any other country (we have done a great job on this!) that it shows more cases. Without testing, or weak testing, we would be showing almost no cases. Testing is a double edged sword – Makes us look bad, but good to have!!!” he said.


