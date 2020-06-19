Trump ignores First Amendment, threatens protestors, stokes violence for his Tulsa MAGA rally in am Twitter rant

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.

In a series of incendiary tweets Friday morning President Donald Trump appeared to be attempting to create a scenario where his supporters will battle “any protestors” who come to Oklahoma to attend his MAGA rally.

After claiming victimization, the President targeted protestors – while wholly ignoring their First Amendment rights and suggesting the law is different in Oklahoma than it is “in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis.”

He then tried to declare strength, by lying about his approval rating and the support of his base, while bragging that Republicans are already lined up to attend his Saturday rally.

Here’s how it played out.

Step one – Play the victim:

[email protected] is out with another of their phony polls, done by the same group of haters that got it even more wrong in 2016. Watch what happens in November. Fox is terrible!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

Step two – Define the opposition, the ones he wants his supporters to blame. Stoke violence:

Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

Step three – Ensure supporters think they’re backing a winner, a strong leader:

96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Thank you!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2020

Step four – Reinforce the (false) idea that despite everything they’re seeing, the real truth is all MAGA supporters are in this together, and there are a lot more than they think:

“THE SILENT MAJORITY IS STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE.”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

Step five – Reinforce who the enemy is:

If the Dems get in, our Country is in big trouble! https://t.co/CjNkGr0uLM

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

Step six – Reinforce:

Big crowds and lines already forming in Tulsa. My campaign hasn’t started yet. It starts on Saturday night in Oklahoma!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

It’s important to note that the First Amendment protects protestors, Trump does not have a 96% approval rating in the Republican Party, and there is no “silent majority” when it comes to Trump supporters – just look to the polls, including the Fox News polls, for proof.

