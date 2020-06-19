Trump ignores First Amendment, threatens protestors, stokes violence for his Tulsa MAGA rally in am Twitter rant
In a series of incendiary tweets Friday morning President Donald Trump appeared to be attempting to create a scenario where his supporters will battle “any protestors” who come to Oklahoma to attend his MAGA rally.
After claiming victimization, the President targeted protestors – while wholly ignoring their First Amendment rights and suggesting the law is different in Oklahoma than it is “in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis.”
He then tried to declare strength, by lying about his approval rating and the support of his base, while bragging that Republicans are already lined up to attend his Saturday rally.
Here’s how it played out.
Step one – Play the victim:
[email protected] is out with another of their phony polls, done by the same group of haters that got it even more wrong in 2016. Watch what happens in November. Fox is terrible!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020
Step two – Define the opposition, the ones he wants his supporters to blame. Stoke violence:
Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020
Step three – Ensure supporters think they’re backing a winner, a strong leader:
96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Thank you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2020
Step four – Reinforce the (false) idea that despite everything they’re seeing, the real truth is all MAGA supporters are in this together, and there are a lot more than they think:
“THE SILENT MAJORITY IS STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE.”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020
Step five – Reinforce who the enemy is:
If the Dems get in, our Country is in big trouble! https://t.co/CjNkGr0uLM
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020
Step six – Reinforce:
Big crowds and lines already forming in Tulsa. My campaign hasn’t started yet. It starts on Saturday night in Oklahoma!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020
It’s important to note that the First Amendment protects protestors, Trump does not have a 96% approval rating in the Republican Party, and there is no “silent majority” when it comes to Trump supporters – just look to the polls, including the Fox News polls, for proof.
Alternet 2020
Trump ignores First Amendment, threatens protestors, stokes violence for his Tulsa MAGA rally in am Twitter rant
In a series of incendiary tweets Friday morning President Donald Trump appeared to be attempting to create a scenario where his supporters will battle "any protestors" who come to Oklahoma to attend his MAGA rally.
After claiming victimization, the President targeted protestors – while wholly ignoring their First Amendment rights and suggesting the law is different in Oklahoma than it is "in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis."
He then tried to declare strength, by lying about his approval rating and the support of his base, while bragging that Republicans are already lined up to attend his Saturday rally.
2020 Election
Trump team’s outreach to black voters is both comical and grounded in delusion
On Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany offered one of the greatest self-owns in recent memory. Asked about Utah Sen. Mitt Romney marching with Black Lives Matter protesters, McEnany, who never answers questions directly, bragged about the 8 percent of African-American votes Trump won in 2016, and claimed that Romney had only won the support of 2 percent of blacks in 2012. Of course, this was a lie--Romney's 6 percent was well within the margin of error of Trump's 8 percent four years later. But it was her lack of self-awareness in touting such marginal support from any group of Americans that stood out. Democrats have consistently won 20 percent or more among their worst demographic, white Evangelical Christians.
Alternet 2020
Here’s the real reason why so many right wingers are terrified of antifa
With his tweet suggesting that Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old man who was violently shoved to the ground by Buffalo police during a protest last week, may have been an antifa super-ninja, Trump's ooga-booga about anti-fascist activists descended into farce. And he isn't alone. Locals on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington state terrorized a multiracial family of four who were just out for a nice camping trip because they decided they were antifa activists. The Verge reports that "mythical buses full of bloodthirsty antifa protesters are causing panic in rural counties throughout the country," leading small towns to board up shop windows and shut down their main streets. And this week, the Turkish regime under Recep Erdo?an blamed the Kurdistan Workers Party for training antifa units to commit acts of violence in the United States.