Trump’s inauguration promise to end ‘American carnage’ leads to violent uprisings and racist police violence 3 years later: op-ed

Writing in the Boston Globe this Tuesday, James Pindell points to President Trump’s inauguration speech from over three years ago, where he promised to put an end to “American carnage.”
“Three years later, amid a global pandemic, record unemployment, and violent uprisings against racist police violence, ‘American carnage’ sounds a lot more reality-based. And Trump, often, has only made things worse,” Pindell writes.
While Trump didn’t create systemic racism or the coronavirus, he has done nothing to help, according to Pindell, who said that Trump has a history of giving white supremacists comfort time and again.
“Last week, he tweeted a warning to protesters: ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts,’ prompting Twitter to flag his tweet as violating its rules for glorifying violence,” Pindell writes. “Over the weekend, he called for a ‘MAGA night’ of a counterprotest outside the White House, which could set up clashes with the president’s critics. He also retweeted this incendiary message: ‘This isn’t going to stop until the good guys are willing to use overwhelming force against the bad guys.'”
With Trump as president, inequality has only worsened. Pindell suggests that Joe Biden should consider reviving Ronald Reagan’s 1980 campaign slogan: “Are you better off than you were four years ago?”
Read his full op-ed over at The Boston Globe.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.