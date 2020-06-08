Quantcast
Trump is a ‘downright moron’ who appears ‘too stupid to be president’: ex-Republican economist

Published

16 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump has described himself as a “very stable genius,” but economist and former Republican Bruce Bartlett believes that he’s anything but.

Writing on Twitter, Bartlett promotes a new piece he’s written for The New Republic that he says deeply examines the question of whether Trump is “too stupid to be president.”

In the piece itself, Bartlett notes that tales of Trump’s ignorance on policy matters have become legendary, and he says there is no evidence that things have improved over the last three-and-a-half years.

“From the earliest days of his administration, it has been obvious to everyone who has come in direct contact with him that Trump knows very, very little about any policy issue or even how the federal government operates. Among those most alarmed by Trump’s ignorance and incompetence were those in the military and intelligence community,” he writes. “After a National Security Council meeting on January 19, 2018, Defense Secretary James Mattis told aides that Trump had the understanding of ‘a fifth- or sixth-grader.'”

Bartlett then runs through a litany of both Trump advisers and foreign diplomats marveling at his colossal ignorance, including some aides who believe Trump doesn’t even understand that some foreign countries are in different time zones.

“With the Trump presidency, H.L. Mencken’s 1920 prediction that one day the White House ‘will be adorned by a downright moron’ has now come true,” Bartlett concludes.

Read the whole article here.

2020 Election

Trump’s team is ‘scrambling’ after weekend filled with devastating poll numbers: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's poll numbers continue to plummet, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough doesn't see a way for him to turn that trend around.

The president is down 5 percentage points against Joe Biden, but Americans overwhelmingly trust the former vice president over Trump and strongly back the nationwide protests against police brutality.

"These numbers, top-to-bottom, looking very bad for the president," said the "Morning Joe" host. "Do they have a plan moving forward to turn the page?"

Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire said the president's team knows they're losing, and they're increasingly concerned that the protests will energize young voters.

Jared and Ivanka can expect to be ‘shunned’ by Manhattan after taking part in Trump’s ‘national atrocities’: report

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast's Hannah Seligson, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner can expect a rocky road when it comes to social acceptance if they decide to return to Manhattan after serving as chief advisers to the highly unpopular Donald Trump.

As the report notes, the two have stood by and supported the president during the past three and half years of what the author calls "national atrocities" -- and that hasn't gone unnoticed by close friends and causal associates in the city where they both grew up.

