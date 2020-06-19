Trump is ‘covering up’ America’s COVID-19 deaths: NYT’s Charles Blow
New York Times columnist Charles Blow on Friday accused President Donald Trump of costing Americans’ lives by once again downplaying the threat posed by the novel coronavirus.
Even as new cases surge in states like Florida, Texas, California, and Arizona, Trump has claimed that the virus is “dying out” and said he doesn’t believe there will be a second wave of infections this fall.
Blow said that Trump’s cavalier attitude toward the virus shows that he’s largely indifferent to Americans who are suffering because of the disease.
“American citizens are dying, and the president is not doing enough to prevent those people from dying,” he said. “These are human beings. They’re not — they’re not disposable, they’re not collateral damage. They’re dying, and it’s the president who’s letting them die. It’s the president who is covering up about the fact they’re dying.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Blow hammered Trump for claiming that he made Juneteenth famous.
“I’m from west Louisiana,” he said. “Anyone from west Louisiana and east Texas celebrated Juneteenth all the time. That’s what we did. That was our July 4th. So whenever this man says nobody knew about something, it means that he didn’t know about something. It’s a tell, it’s a confession of his own ignorance.”
Mick Mulvaney cornered by CNN’s Jim Sciutto over damning Bolton book allegations
Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Friday got grilled by CNN's Jim Sciutto over damning allegations made by former national security adviser John Bolton in his new book.
During the interview, Mulvaney tried to claim that Bolton was flat-out lying about President Donald Trump asking Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win the 2020 election by asking him to buy up American agricultural products.
"Did the president talk about the Chinese buying more american products, yes, he talked about that every time he talked to President Xi," Mulvaney said. "Would it be good for the country and thus good for the president's re-election chances? Yes, it would be. But to put those two statements together, that's bizarre."
Dr. Fauci is concerned the ‘anti-science problem’ in the United States is putting people at greater risk
Dr. Anthony Fauci blamed an outbreak of anti-science in the United States for the ever-increasing rise in COVID-19 cases in a new CNN interview.
In the past month, the coronavirus task force has been out of view and they aren't briefing President Donald Trump anymore. At one point he tried to disband it, but reinstated it because of an outcry he said made him realize how "popular" it was.
"One of the problems we face in the United States is that unfortunately, there is a combination of an anti-science bias that people are -- for reasons that sometimes are, you know, inconceivable and not understandable -- they just don't believe science and they don't believe authority," Fauci said.