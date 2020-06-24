‘Trump is in a deep, deep hole’: Polling analyst breaks down brutal new 2020 numbers
The New York Times on Wednesday released a brutal new poll showing President Donald Trump losing to former Vice President Joe Biden by 14 points — and one elections analyst thinks that it’s going to be very difficult for the president to overcome.
Reacting to the latest NYT/Siena College poll, Economist data journalist G. Elliott Morris argued that 14-point deficits are very hard to make up, and that Trump needs more than just a regular tightening of the polls to win.
“Worth noting that while historically polling averages during June have predicted Nov outcomes with a margin of error close to 14 points on vote margin, June polls in the polarized era have a [margin of error] close to just 6,” he explained. “Trump is in a deep, deep hole and uncertainty alone won’t dig him out.”
Morris went on to say that even “if the 2020 race reverts to the mean, Biden is still up by 7-8 points and very likely handily winning the electoral college,” despite the president’s advantage in Rust Belt states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
“People keep saying the race will tighten, but it only seems to be getting worse for Trump,” he notes.
