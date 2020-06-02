Quantcast
Trump is ‘literally and figuratively isolated’ as he struggles to modify his approach to ongoing racial unrest: op-ed

Published

1 min ago

on

According to reports, President Trump’s advisers had been urging him to abandon the politics of grievance and shift his focus to uniting the country. But in the end, as always, “Trump’s gut won out,” Sam Stein and Asawin Suebsaeng
wrote in The Daily Beast this Tuesday.

“Through it all, Trump was resistant. Barricaded in the halls of the White House, he fumed at the job being done by others, tweeted his rage, and then, finally, dabbled in a bit of strongman showmanship that would have come off as even more dictatorial if it hadn’t been so poorly rehearsed,” write Stein and Suebsaeng, referring to Trump’s photo op in front of a vandalized D.C. church.

“Trump never stepped foot in the church, which had been damaged by protesters the night before,” they continue. “Nor did he read from the Bible he held. Instead, he showcased it like an item on the Home Shopping Network, raised it to the right of his head, uttered a few more words to the press, and headed right back to the confines of the White House.”

Trump’s attempts at public reconciliation only made matters worse — a direct contrast to Joe Biden’s public appearances, who “talked with protesters, sat in at a church meeting, and tele-convened with mayors.”

“For those who know Trump, his inability to broaden or modify his approach has been hardly surprising,” the pair write. “Though he came of age in a New York City torn apart by its own racial animus, Tony Schwartz, Trump’s former ghostwriter, said that it was an insatiable desire to be admired and praised—not his surroundings—that molded Trump. Grievance, said Schwartz, is not some political calculation; it’s his genetic makeup.”

A global pandemic, a resulting failing economy, racial unrest — all things that are leaving Trump “literally and figuratively isolated.”

“…by Monday morning, the White House itself had come to resemble a fortress—one holding back the tides of chaos, energy, and destruction surrounding it.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Daily Beast.


Veteran newsman Dan Rather sees hope in the faces of the fearless striving for change

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Veteran newsman Dan Rather penned one of his epic Facebook posts trying to reassure Americans that after his years of reporting, he has ultimately seen progress when activists demand justice.

"The United States is not on the verge of collapse," he explained. "I say this not to minimize the dangers of this moment. They are great. I say this not to negate the pain. It is deep. I say this not to normalize the injustices. They are real and have been festering for far too long."

He wrote he has see the country "bend," a reference to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous promise that "the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice."

Continue Reading

Protesters mock Trump with middle-finger salutes as he rides to Saint John Paul II National Shrine

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning drove to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine -- and he was greeted by anti-police brutality protesters who gave him the middle finger on his way.

Photos taken by ABC News White House correspondent Jon Karl show multiple people holding signs and flipping off the presidential motorcade during its trip.

"These were the images Donald Trump could see out the window of the presidential limo as his motorcade went from the White House to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine," Karl commented.

In addition to people giving Trump the middle finger, one protester was holding a sign that described Trump as a "bunker b*tch."

Continue Reading
 

He rushed to help an injured police officer in San Jose — he got shot with rubber bullets moments later

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

San Jose resident Tim Harper was only at the protests to march with allies when he saw a police officer get injured. He sprung into action, rushing to the officer's side, ABC7 reported.

A video shows Harper and two other officers carrying the man to safety and away from other protesters.

"I ran up there and grabbed his ankles and carried him to his car," he told ABC7 News.

Harper saw police shoot a teenage boy in the head and rushed to his aid next. He was furious.

Continue Reading
 
 
