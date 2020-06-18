‘Trump is not well’: President blasted for ‘tweeting badly doctored videos of fake news’
President Donald Trump’s mental wellbeing was called into question on Thursday evening after he tweeted a bizarre video.
The fictional video seemed to argue that scandals over racism caught on video are not actually showing racism and that Trump supporters are good people.
“In the midst of everything, tweeting badly doctored videos of fake news somehow soothes the fragile, desperate, delusional President,” CNN’s S.E. Cupp tweeted.
“Let that sink in. This is making him feel good,” she continued. “Guys. Trump is not well.”
Here’s what others were saying about the video:
Trump is now campaigning for reelection with fictional propaganda videos that include fake footage meant to demean his perceived enemies in the media https://t.co/38f3sMjPKq
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 19, 2020
Speaking of false accusations, you still haven’t apologized for this one. https://t.co/LK42jT7eLp
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 19, 2020
I love a president that claims to be a victim of everything and everybody first press fake now entire country faking videos to make him look bad wow
— MikeT (@t500kingtt) June 19, 2020
Another day in Trump’s America. pic.twitter.com/nUuGxPu60f
— Deb Granger (@Danger_Granger_) June 19, 2020
This is completely tone deaf.
1. Trump’s alt-right base are notorious for posting the most vile comments on social media directed at dissenters.
2. I can’t tell you how often my car gets stuck in snow in the middle of June. So. Frustrating.
Stupid. Just stupid. https://t.co/Z7VNUm9gMx
— John R. Eakin (@JREakin) June 19, 2020
Trump's vile, crazy message:
1. Racism is a hoax; and
2. He's its biggest victim. https://t.co/ilwF4p3W2K
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 19, 2020
How about you use your time to save some of the 20,000 Americans who will die this month due to your botched response of COVID? https://t.co/BbxvgiCQzJ
— Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) June 19, 2020
