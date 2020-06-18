Quantcast
‘Trump is not well’: President blasted for ‘tweeting badly doctored videos of fake news’

President Donald Trump’s mental wellbeing was called into question on Thursday evening after he tweeted a bizarre video.

The fictional video seemed to argue that scandals over racism caught on video are not actually showing racism and that Trump supporters are good people.

“In the midst of everything, tweeting badly doctored videos of fake news somehow soothes the fragile, desperate, delusional President,” CNN’s S.E. Cupp tweeted.

“Let that sink in. This is making him feel good,” she continued. “Guys. Trump is not well.”

Here’s what others were saying about the video:

