Trump is ‘the most informed person on planet Earth’: Kayleigh McEnany claims ‘the president does read’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made bold claims about President Donald Trump’s grasp of information during Tuesday’s daily briefing.

McEnany was asked about the widespread reporting that Trump did not read his President’s Daily Briefing that reportedly included warnings about the alleged Russian plot to offer bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“The President does read,” McEnany claimed. “And he also consumes intelligence verbally.”

“This President, I’ll tell you, is the most informed person on the planet earth when it comes to the threats that we face,” she claimed.

Watch: