Quantcast
Trump is ‘the most informed person on planet Earth’: Kayleigh McEnany claims ‘the president does read’

Published

1 min ago

on

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made bold claims about President Donald Trump’s grasp of information during Tuesday’s daily briefing.

McEnany was asked about the widespread reporting that Trump did not read his President’s Daily Briefing that reportedly included warnings about the alleged Russian plot to offer bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“The President does read,” McEnany claimed. “And he also consumes intelligence verbally.”

“This President, I’ll tell you, is the most informed person on the planet earth when it comes to the threats that we face,” she claimed.

Watch:


Trump’s ‘presidency is really in free-fall’: Conservative Charlie Sykes

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

Conservative commentator and Bulwark creator Charlie Sykes said that it has become clear that President Donald Trump is in a political "free-fall."

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, Sykes cited the recently released Pew survey that outlined dissatisfaction with Americans about the direction of the country. A whopping 71 percent of Americans are "angry" when they think about the state of the country and 66 percent are "fearful."

https://twitter.com/MikeDelMoro/status/1278031750996918276

https://twitter.com/SykesCharlie/status/1278046347208331264

"This takes place during the presidency of a man who said he was going to make us great again," said Sykes about Trump's campaign slogan. "Here's Joe Biden, whose main job is to reassure America, make himself a plausible alternative and I think that he's succeeded in doing that so far. But what you're seeing now is a presidency really in freefall. I know we talked about this is bad or this is bad. Right now, you have an alignment of the planets for Donald Trump that's really quite extraordinary. One poll, only 19 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters say they are satisfied with the direction of the country. That's a very, very ominous number for any incumbent but especially for Donald Trump."

WATCH: Man gets hit over the head with a bottle during brawl over social distancing

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

A video is circulating showing a Saturday night brawl that broke out at an Arkansas bar that witnesses say was sparked over a dispute about social distancing, KARK reports.

A police report filed after the incident says the woman seen wearing a mask in the video warned two other patrons about sitting too close to her. An employee of the bar says the woman was apparently purposely coughing on other customers. A man who can be seen in the video wearing a 'USA' T-shirt apparently antagonized the woman by moving even closer to her, which escalated the situation.

Utah protests were peaceful until pro-cop protesters showed up — then someone got shot

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

The Black Lives Matter protests in Provo, Utah was peaceful until a group of pro-police protesters showed up as a counter-protest.

According to KJZZ, a Twitter video showed a white SUV stopped by protesters at an intersection. It was then that at least one shot was fired.

"A large group of people were gathered along Center Street to protest police brutality when another group protesting for police showed up in the area," said KJZZ.

"Officials said a driver in his 60s was shot and taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. He has non-life-threatening injuries, according to police," the report said.

