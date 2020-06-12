Quantcast
Trump knew importance of Juneteenth but chose it as Trump’s MAGA return anyway: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump and his campaign are under fire after announcing the restarting date and location of MAGA rallies: June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Trump campaign was aware of the significance of Juneteenth, and expected “some blowback,” but thought few would notice.

June 19 is Juneteenth, the day that Americans, especially Black Americans, celebrate to commemorate the end of slavery.

This month marks the 99th anniversary of the “single worst incident of racial violence in American history,” where dozens if not hundreds of Black Americans were massacred by white people, and where 35 square city blocks, known as “Black Wall Street” were burned to the ground by whites. That happened nearly a century ago, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Trump campaign “was caught off guard by the intensity,” of the blowback, the AP reports, “particularly when some linked the selection to the 1921 massacre.”

It’s unclear why the campaign was caught off guard, given the nation is in the middle of what are now three weeks of nationwide protests about racial injustice and police brutality, spurred by the killing of a Black man who was unarmed and handcuffed, at the hands of a white police officer, while others looked on and did nothing to save him.

“This isn’t just a wink to white supremacists — he’s throwing them a welcome home party,” said Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), commenting on the date and location choices for the restarting of Trump’s MAGA rallies.

The anger many Americans are feeling over the choice of Tulsa on Juneteenth is now compounded by the next campaign date and location choice. President Trump will officially accept the GOP nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, on August 27, a horrific anniversary in American history.

“The president will address his supporters on the 60th anniversary of ‘Ax Handle Saturday,’ when a white mob organized by the Ku Klux Klan attacked mostly black civil rights protesters sitting at the city’s whites-only lunch counters,” in Jacksonville, The New York Times reported.

 

 

 


Bill Barr faces another blow as appeals court suggests DOJ’s intervention in Flynn case was ‘not in the public interest’

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

According to The Washington Post, a D.C. federal appeals court this Friday "appeared reluctant" to dismiss the guilty plea of President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. The court signaled that it believes the Justice Department intervening to drop a prosecution is "not in the public interest."

"Flynn, joined by the Justice Department, had asked the appeals court to force U.S. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan to quickly close the case and put a stop to Sullivan’s examination of the government’s unusual decision to drop the charges against the retired three-star general," the Post reports.

John Bolton thinks Democrats committed ‘impeachment malpractice’ by limiting scope of Trump trial

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

The upcoming book written by former Trump national security adviser John Bolton will argue that President Donald Trump committed even more impeachable offenses than what had been documented in House impeachment hearings last year.

A press release issued by publisher Simon & Schuster for Bolton's upcoming book, due to be released later this month, reveals that Bolton believes "the House committed impeachment malpractice by keeping their prosecution focused narrowly on Ukraine when Trump's Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full range of his foreign policy."

The press release also claims that the Bolton book "documents exactly what those [transgressions] were, and attempts by him and others in the administration to raise alarms about them."

WATCH: Hispanic girl screams in fear as racist child aggressively bullies her and her grandmother

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

A boy wearing a Pokemon T-shirt verbally and physically abused a Hispanic family during an outing at an Albuquerque duck pond.

The woman who recorded the video said a white boy around 10 years old approached her and her granddaughter and called them "corona" and then tried to grab her phone when she started recording video, reported KRQE-TV.

“What, are you going to come up to me and hit me?” the woman says as the boy tries to grab her phone. "You don't try to take my phone away from me. You don't know me."

