Trump knocked on CNN for not once mentioning racial injustice in West Point speech
On CNN Saturday, White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond laid into President Donald Trump for failing to mention racial injustice at any point in his West Point graduation speech.
“What we heard him talk about was especially the history of this military academy, the history of the U.S. Army, and we heard the president really talk about the importance at this time, the moments in time, for tough American patriots, which is what he called the graduates of this class of 2020,” said Diamond. “What was most interesting was what he did not talk about. We did not hear the president, at this moment of national reckoning on racism, speak in the same way that we have heard so many of the senior military leaders speak over these last couple of weeks.”
“We have heard from so many of these senior military officers talk either about their experiences with racism … Air Force Chief of Staff spoke about in a video message, or hear some of the other top military officials talk about racism in ranks or importance of the military institution in terms of promoting diversity and being at the forefront of bringing about that kind of change that this country needs,” said Diamond. “We did not hear the president focus on those issues in the same way.”
On the other hand, noted Diamond, “we did hear him make some veiled references to one of the fights that he’s been having with the Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, and that is over the issue of whether or not to rename these Confederate military bases … the president, though, did not delve deep into that. He really strayed from delving deeply either into the questions of this national reckoning on racism or the controversies that he himself has sparked.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump knocked on CNN for not once mentioning racial injustice in West Point speech
On CNN Saturday, White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond laid into President Donald Trump for failing to mention racial injustice at any point in his West Point graduation speech.
"What we heard him talk about was especially the history of this military academy, the history of the U.S. Army, and we heard the president really talk about the importance at this time, the moments in time, for tough American patriots, which is what he called the graduates of this class of 2020," said Diamond. "What was most interesting was what he did not talk about. We did not hear the president, at this moment of national reckoning on racism, speak in the same way that we have heard so many of the senior military leaders speak over these last couple of weeks."
CNN
WATCH: Anchor rips Trump on CNN for being ‘really pathetic and unworthy of office’
On CNN Friday, late-night anchor Don Lemon tore into President Donald Trump for his remarks about Abraham Lincoln on Fox News.
"63 percent of Americans disapprove of how this president is handling race relations. He just won't hear them," said Lemon. "You can hear him, right? You can hear him comparing himself to President Lincoln. Lincoln, who freed thousands and thousands of enslaved black people?"
"I think I have done more for the Black people than any other president," said Trump to Black Fox News reporter Harris Faulkner in the clip. "And let's take a pass on Lincoln. Because he did good, although it's always questionable." To which Harris responded, "We are free, Mr. President. He did well."
CNN
Reverend condemns Oklahoma City police for shocking video: ‘What we witnessed was a murder’
On CNN Friday, Oklahoma reverend and Women's March activist Sheri Dickerson slammed the police procedures of Oklahoma City in reference to the new video from a fatal arrest in 2019 showing Derrick Scott screaming "I can't breathe," and one officer replying "I don't care."
"The officers, as I said, were cleared of any wrongdoing," said host Erin Burnett. "What's your reaction to that?"
"The officers were cleared of any wrongdoing apparently based on the protocol and policy of the Oklahoma City Police Department," said Dickerson. "And that is one of the reasons why we know that the policies and the procedures have to be changed because what we saw was total disrespect and disregard for the humanity of Mr. Scott. And I don't know how you try that. I don't know what is in a curricula, and I don't know what comes with de-escalation. What we witnessed was a murder."