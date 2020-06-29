Quantcast
Trump lashes out at ‘stupid people’ in GOP who don’t support him

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday once again boasted about his approval rating within the Republican Party, but had harsh words for the tiny minority of Republicans who disapprove of the job he’s doing.

“95% Approval Rating of President Trump in the Republican Party,” the president wrote on Twitter. “I would imagine the 5% are the RINOS’ and stupid people who don’t want to see great Judges & Supreme Court Justice’s, a new & powerful Military, Choice for Vets, 2A Protection, big RegulationCuts, Life, & much more!”

Although Trump’s approval within the GOP has remained high, his overall approval numbers with all Americans are stuck in the low 40s, while his disapproval numbers have spiked. According to FiveThirtyEight’s latest polling averages, Trump’s disapproval rating is now at more than 56 percent.


WATCH: White couple holds Black woman at gunpoint after accusing her of shoplifting

1 min ago

June 29, 2020

A white man and woman held a Black woman at gunpoint in Washington state after accusing her of shoplifting.

Cell phone video shows the couple confront the Black woman in the parking lot of a Spokane shopping center and accuse her of stealing shoes, reported KREM-TV.

"Get your ass in the car," the man says, as he tries to shut the Black woman's door while the white woman points a gun at her. "I can f*cking shoot you, I'm a Democrat."

Restaurant co-owner blames partner’s alcoholism after he bans Black man over ‘I Can’t Breathe’ shirt

4 mins ago

June 29, 2020

The co-owner of a seafood restaurant in Maryland is blaming her husband's "mental illness and alcoholism" after he banned a Black man wearing an "I Can't Breathe" shirt from entering.

In an interview with Fox 5 DC, Black Lives Matter protester Daryl Rollins says that he was thrown out of The Fish Market in Clinton, Maryland after the man who was co-owner of the establishment objected to his shirt.

"He came over and told me, 'Why do you have that shirt on? I seen the video. It was terrible. Why would you wear that shirt? You cannot come into my establishment like that,'" explained Rollins, who also said he believed the co-owner had completely misconstrued the meaning of his shirt.

Alabama cop posts photo of a Black protester in the crosshairs of a gun — loses his job days later

10 mins ago

June 29, 2020

An Alabama police officer was fired this Friday after he posted an image to social media showing a protester in the crosshairs of a gun.

The officer from the Hoover Police Department posted the image on Tuesday in response to an article about protesters at the Georgia Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed, AL.com reports.

The article featured a picture of a Black protester holding a shotgun, prompting Officer Ryan Snow to repost an image of the protester in the crosshairs of a gun -- a move that Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis called “disturbing.”

