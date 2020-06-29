Trump lashes out at ‘stupid people’ in GOP who don’t support him

President Donald Trump on Monday once again boasted about his approval rating within the Republican Party, but had harsh words for the tiny minority of Republicans who disapprove of the job he’s doing.

“95% Approval Rating of President Trump in the Republican Party,” the president wrote on Twitter. “I would imagine the 5% are the RINOS’ and stupid people who don’t want to see great Judges & Supreme Court Justice’s, a new & powerful Military, Choice for Vets, 2A Protection, big RegulationCuts, Life, & much more!”

Although Trump’s approval within the GOP has remained high, his overall approval numbers with all Americans are stuck in the low 40s, while his disapproval numbers have spiked. According to FiveThirtyEight’s latest polling averages, Trump’s disapproval rating is now at more than 56 percent.